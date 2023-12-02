A plane fuelled by fat and sugar has crossed the Atlantic Ocean

Virgin Atlantic said the test flight Tuesday (local time) from London to New York was powered only by sustainable aviation fuel.

For the first time ever, a commercial plane flew across the Atlantic Ocean without using fossil fuels.

Virgin Atlantic said the test flight Tuesday (local time) from London to New York was powered only by sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, a broad category of jet fuel that creates fewer carbon emissions than standard kerosene blends. The fuel on this flight was made from waste fats and plant sugars and emits 70% less carbon than petroleum-based jet fuel, according to a press release. It landed at John F Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Experts say sustainable aviation fuels may one day play a big role in shrinking the aviation industry's carbon footprint - even though its production is minuscule today. SAF accounts for about 0.1% of airlines' current fuel consumption.

"SAF is a major aspect of the transition for aviation [to zero carbon emissions], and it's especially critical this decade," said Andrew Chen, principal for aviation decarbonisation at the Rocky Mountain Institute, a clean-energy think tank. "But today, our big issue is we don't make enough SAF."

Virgin Atlantic's 100% SAF flight is a one-time stunt, and the airline won't regularly offer all-SAF flights. Standard jet engines aren't designed to run on only sustainable fuel, and it is too expensive and rare for it to be practical for airlines to run all-SAF routes.

Still, Chen says it's a milestone. "It's a really important flight to highlight the progress that's being made, the need for more SAF and the critical role they can play in decarbonising aviation," he said.

A bridge to zero-carbon flight

Sustainable aviation fuels are a broad category that includes biofuels made from raw materials such as corn, animal fat, algae, municipal trash and sewage. By definition, they must emit at least 50% less carbon than petroleum-based jet fuel, according to federal guidelines.

But all of these fuels still produce some emissions. SAF, on its own, will not get the airline industry to zero carbon emissions.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Sustainable aviation fuels are a broad category that includes biofuels made from raw materials such as corn.

To do that, the industry will have to develop new technologies that will allow planes to run on electric batteries, liquid hydrogen or some other as-yet-unproven fuel source. But it will take years of research to fully develop these technologies, and decades more for airlines to fully replace their existing fleets with planes that can run on new fuels, according to Chen.

In the meantime, existing planes will keep running on liquid fuel. "There's no getting around having to burn a fuel, so SAF is our way to displace fossil fuels" and reduce planes' carbon emissions now, Chen said.

An immediate solution

The main advantage of SAF is that they are "drop-in" fuels, meaning they can have an impact right away because they can be blended with standard jet fuel and poured into engines.

But there's a limit on how much sustainable fuel a standard jet engine can take, according to Chen. Petroleum-based jet fuel contains aromatic compounds that keep jet engines running properly. Many versions of SAF don't have these compounds.

Eviation/Supplied Nine-seater electric planes like this could soon offer fossil-fuel-free short flights.

To operate the flight powered only by SAF, Virgin Atlantic mixed a fat-based biofuel with a bit of plant-based "synthetic aromatic kerosene," a form of sustainable aviation fuel made from plant sugars that has the aromatic compounds needed to keep a jet engine running smoothly.

The absence of aromatics is an obstacle for a 100% SAF flight, but Chen calls that a "champagne problem." First, he said, the industry has to figure out how to ramp up sustainable fuel production so that it makes up more than 0.1% of jet fuel.

"I would love it if we were talking about the fact that we're bumping up against blending limits," he said. "But we're not there yet. We still have a lot of work to do."

SAF supply and demand are limited

The SAF market is small and growing slowly. Chen says it suffers from a chicken-and-egg problem: Airlines don't want to buy SAF because it can be several times more expensive than standard aviation fuel. And fuel refiners don't want to invest in new manufacturing facilities - which could bring down the cost of sustainable fuels - because there isn't enough demand from airlines.

Governments and industry groups are trying to break that impasse and jump-start the growth of the SAF market.

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits to airlines that buy SAF, while the European Union has passed laws requiring airlines to use them. In Europe, airlines must use 70% SAF by 2050.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum has led an industry push to create carbon credits based on SAF sales. Through an elaborate accounting framework, airlines can calculate how many carbon emissions they're avoiding through their use of sustainable fuels and sell those credits to companies or passengers who want to offset the emissions they generate by flying.

"We see a lot more attention, a lot more activity and investment and announcements around SAF partnerships, joint ventures and long-term off-take agreements," Chen said. "So all these things are good signs, but we're still in the early portion of growing this market to what it needs to be."