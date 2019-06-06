KiwiRail has priced Kiwis off its trains, yet taxpayers fork out to subsidise it

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told a lunchtime business audience in Christchurch that the Government has invited KiwiRail to prepare an application to the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) "to get the Northland rail line properly back up and running".

OPINION: It's a rare opportunity in this high-speed age, and an opportunity taken from most New Zealanders.

I'm talking about the chance to glide over some of New Zealand's most breathtaking gorges and the opportunity to climb up an engineering marvel.

This is an opportunity which exists thanks to the hard work of our railway builders, and the cash of our taxpayers. Our rail is subsidised by you, but most New Zealanders will never experience it because of the thankless and short-sighted management at KiwiRail.

​KiwiRail, the beneficiary of a $1billion bonus in the Wellbeing Budget, denies some everyday New Zealanders the opportunity to travel on its trains. The carriages of trains such as the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and Tranz Alpine are packed mainly with two types of people: tourists and rich elderly folk.

Derek Flynn/Stuff KiwiRail operates three tourist train services.

The old people catch it, I presume, because they have all the time in the world. Tourists catch it because of marketing. But on Saturday I, too, stood aboard one of the Great Journeys of New Zealand.

I got on at an almost deserted train station in Auckland, with a bag full of books, headed for Wellington. The 11-hour journey was beautiful, there's no doubt about that. The tracks cut through sheep-filled paddocks, jump past waterfalls and curl their way up the 121-year-old Raurimu Spiral.

I was on the train out of interest and also necessity. I had left booking too late, I hate buses and airfares on Queen's Birthday weekend had soared. So I was on the train, saving a sweet $20-ish.

SUPPLIED KiwiRail's Coastal Pacific train is running near capacity.

You can't get on board the Northern Explorer or TranzAlpine for under $99. Tickets generally cost between $119 and $219. You can't even get on the Coastal Pacific, between Picton and Christchurch, which is booked out almost every day.

KiwiRail's pricing is obscene.

It's a great journey, yes, but why does it cost so much? Most days you can fly Wellington to Auckland for $49 on Air New Zealand.

JOHN ANTHONY/STUFF It can cost just $49 to fly between Auckland and Wellington.

Trains can take an almost endless number of people. Add on another carriage, hire a few more train guards and go. Unlike with planes or buses, increasing the price of tickets to equal demand cannot be justified with trains.

The only forseeable reason KiwiRail has decided to set its price so high is to remain exclusive. It's expensive for the sake of it. The people at the state-run rail company have made a decision to price New Zealanders off our trains.

This isn't just bad for travellers. It's bad for regional New Zealand and the environment, too.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF KiwiRail got a $1billion funding boost in the latest budget.

Scientist Shaun Hendy's opinion piece on Stuff started a conversation about how our travel hurts the planet. Climate scientists have long, and cruelly, been criticised for flying to conferences. Flying is the worst form of transport. It's inefficient and toxic.

Hendy decided to stop flying. In 2018, the former frequent flyer didn't scan a ticket once. By doing so, he saved about 19 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Here's where I tell you we should all be like Hendy, but we can't. Living on islands, we need planes to see the world but we don't really need them to see our own country. At least, we shouldn't need them.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Taumarunui has abandoned train carriages outside its train terminal doing nothing.

I managed to painlessly catch up with university readings on the train to Wellington. The 11 hours felt short. And because I don't hate earth, I would be keen to stop flying domestically – but KiwiRail's ridiculous pricing keeps me in the air.

Of course, I wasn't able to stay glued to my books for 11 hours. As well as the 100% Pure forests and rivers advertised, the Northern Explorer also tells a story about life in the regions.

A few years ago, KiwiRail ended its relationship with most small North Island towns. Its passengers trains no longer stop at stations such as Taumarunui, Ōtaki​ and Feilding.

supplied The Northern Explorer crosses one of its many viaducts.

As the train bolts through these old railway towns, you can see decay taking hold. You can see how little people care.

"Provincial growth" justifies KiwiRail's funding boost in the Wellbeing Budget. I wholeheartedly agree with funding rail, but it's laughable to suggest KiwiRail's current management cares about the provinces.

Look out at Taumarunui. Its rail yards are a rubbish dump. This Waikato town is the place Auckland's old commuter trains are sent to rust.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF It can cost hundreds to travel by train in New Zealand.

Further down the line, every second house is derelict. Some railway stations have been turned into nifty cafes, but most are attracting debris and graffiti.

The Wellbeing Budget was meant to put New Zealanders at the heart of spending. From what I can see, it has given KiwiRail the green light to keep running a business that does not serve everyday Kiwis.

An affordable railway system could reduce our carbon emissions. It could encourage people to live in places like Taumarunui and other towns Air New Zealand can't service. Instead, KiwiRail has decided to forget about the hand that feeds it. It has abandoned towns and priced out most Kiwis, yet we just gave them a $1b bonus.