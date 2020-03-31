Travel bloggers share the stories behind their favourite pictures

Suddenly it's not just the oldies lamenting the good old days.

While most of us appreciate that home is the best place to be right now, it's hard to look back to the time when we were free to roam without at least a hint of nostalgia, sadness, frustration or regret.

And yet photos of places we have visited or would like to see some day can offer a kind of solace, reminding us of the fun and adventures we have had and most likely still lie in store.

SONJA BOLGER For expat Kiwi Sonja Bolger, holidays overseas with family have been invaluable.

With this in mind, we asked Kiwi travel bloggers, among the many whose livelihoods have been threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, to share their favourite photos from the past year and why, despite the current restrictions, they remain travellers at heart.

Designed to offer escapism in these tough times and encourage Kiwis to support local tourism once it is safe to do so, we're pleased to report the movement has quickly gained momentum.

'We spent our days enjoying each other's company'

SONJA BOLGER A family holiday in Rhodes enabled Sonja Bolger's baby boy to bond with his grandparents.

This was one of my favourite trips because it was a family trip with my husband, our nine-month-old baby boy and my parents, who were visiting us from New Zealand.

We spent our days swimming at the beach and in the resort pool, indulging in all sorts of delicious Greek food, and enjoying each other's company.

It was so nice to watch my parents with our little boy: going swimming with him, playing, being there as he tried new foods for the first time and had all sorts of new experiences, and just enjoying their first family holiday in the sun with their grandchild.

Spending that prolonged time together meant the baby was also super comfortable with them and so excited to see them every morning and have them read him a story before bed.

- Sonja Bolger, Migrating Miss

'Cappadocia reminds us how important adventure is'

EXPEDITION EARTH Cappadocia in Turkey is a 'magical wonderland', Bridget says.

We arrived in Cappadocia after six months of navigating our way through Africa in our Jeep, Gunther. We entered a magical wonderland, where people lived inside giant pillaring rocks and cities built 80 metres below ground. Cappadocia marked our expedition's halfway point. We were 1.5 years and almost 45 countries into our three-year, 90-country overland expedition.

Looking back, entering Cappadocia reminds us how important exploration and adventure is. Our planet holds such diverse cultures, landscape, wildlife and history; it's a magical wonderland in itself.

- Bridget Thackwray, Expedition Earth

'I still haven't found what I'm looking for'

MEGAN SINGLETON For Megan, the US lyrics 'I still haven't found what I'm looking for' from the Joshua Tree album sum up her fascination with discovering new places.

I took this photo driving through Joshua Tree National Park, just outside of Palm Springs, California. It's just such an astonishing place! If you haven't seen these spiky Dr Seuss-looking trees before you'll be pulling over every 50 metres to take another photo.

A little further along from these trees you come to massive boulders that people climb and even abseil from. There is a place for camping, or just head back on the main road into the Greater Palm Springs area where you'll find loads of hotels and a great dining scene.

But with the famous U2 lyrics from their Joshua Tree album ['I still haven't found what I'm looking for'], this photo sums up my love of travel and my fascination of new places, people and cultures. Their food, their music and their traditions. I don't think I'll ever finish travelling.

Right now, travel has come to a grinding halt, but gorgeous places like this aren't going anywhere and those who make their living from working in the travel and hospitality industry will need us to pack our rolling suitcases and head out to see them as soon this virus is under control.

'It's often in these quiet moments I feel most alive'

NADINE MAFFRE Nadine often feels at her most alive when exploring quiet corners of unfamiliar places.

One of my best travel memories from last year was visiting the island of Menorca. It's my favourite Balearic Island as it's among the most untamed and authentic, while still having plenty of variety.

On this trip, I spent countless hours walking around the island, sometimes following the ancient Camí de Cavalls, and at other times on paths that clung precariously close to the cliff's edge. Every adventure was well rewarded, as I came across the most exquisite secluded beaches and hidden coves along the way. At times I was walking in complete solitude, a rare blessing when travelling in Europe in June.



It's often these quiet moments, when sitting on a deserted beach, cutting a route through a rustic forest, or ducking through the cobbled lanes of a charming ancient village, that I feel most alive and energised.

- Nadine Maffre, Le Long Weekend

'After we get through this, we'll all deserve a holiday or two'

ANITA HENDRIEKA 'This particular trip was so special because I reconnected with nature and learned so much about the traditional culture,' Anita says.

One of my favourite trips from the past year was exploring North Albania. It was such a magical trip and it reminded me of the beauty of travelling - to see and experience new things, new cultures, new traditions.

This particular trip was so special because I reconnected with nature and learned so much about the traditional Albanian culture. Quite often, and especially now, we are confined within our homes, or spend hours scrolling on social media, and these kinds of trips, where you're forced out in the wilderness with little to no reception, do wonders for the mind and soul.

As soon as it's declared safe to travel again, I will because there's just so much beauty within the world and interesting traditions and cultures to learn about.

To spend our lives with a phone in our right hand and finding happiness within an Instagram feed is doing a disservice to ourselves. After this is all over, I have a feeling we will all be incredibly grateful for the beautiful world we live in.

I am an optimist and I have no doubt that we will pick ourselves back up and grow again. I think after we all get through this, we all deserve a holiday or two.

Right now, we have won the time lottery. It's the perfect time to delve deep into personal development, learning, and doing things that you love but have put off for a long time!"

- Anita Hendrieka, Anita Hendrieka and Travelling Balkans