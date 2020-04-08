New Zealand among countries best placed to bounce back from coronavirus, report says

New Zealand's swift response to contain the coronavirus coupled with its high ranking in a global resilience index mean it's better placed than most countries to bounce back from the pandemic, a recent report says.

New Zealand was named the twelfth most resilient country in the world in the 2019 Global Resilience Index by insurance company FM Global, which assesses the business environment in 130 countries according to factors such as political stability, corporate governance, the risk environment and supply chain logistics and transparency.

This, together with the government's speed in closing borders and imposing a nationwide lockdown stand it in especially good stead for returning to "normal" once the virus is contained, a BBC report stated.

123RF Life in NZ could return to normal faster than in many other countries, reports suggest.

With this in mind, we take a look at other countries likely to be ahead of the pack in terms of recovering from the pandemic - and reopening their borders to travellers.

Norway

Gavin Hellier Lofoten Islands, Norway.

Norway topped the Global Resilience Index, scoring highly across all categories, and is doing well at containing the virus, with prime minister Erna Solberg announcing Tuesday that some emergency measures will be relaxed after Easter.

Kindergartens are set to reopen from April 20 and schools for younger age groups a week later, while some "non-essential" businesses, including hair salons, will also be allowed to reopen. A ban on staying in cabins (the Norwegian equivalent of baches) and other holiday properties outside a person's home municipality will be lifted from April 20.

Solberg's announcement came a day after the country's health minister Bent Hoie said the country was "in control" of the virus.

Norway has drawn upon its US$960 billion (NZ$1.6 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, to help sectors hard hit by the crisis, including travel, which had been booming for more than a decade before the pandemic.

While recovery in the travel sector is likely to take time, some are optimistic about its future.

"I feel lucky to live in Norway where we have such a big savings account that can be used at times like this," outdoor guide Jan Fasting told Forbes. "Those that do manage to weather the storm will come out stronger."

Tanja Holemen, director of tourism for Visit Trondheim, is optimistic that the country's clean, green image will make it especially appealing post pandemic.

"[W]hat we can offer in Norway will be very attractive. There's clean air, experiences out in nature, and in Trondheim, a thriving local food scene," she told Forbes.

Denmark

123 rf Denmark was named the second most resilient nation globally.

Ranked second in the index, Denmark is also repairing the rewards of a rapid response to the virus, with prime minister Mette Frederikson telling media on March 30 that the curve was flattening.

"The situation is serious but we can also see signs that we have succeeded in delaying infection in Denmark. That gives us reason for optimism," she said.

All going well, things will gradually begin to reopen from April 13, she said.

Danes' relatively high level of trust in their government and ability to rally together for a common cause may help explain the country's success in containing the virus. I'd hedge a bet that the Danish concept of hygge - creating a sense of cosiness, camaraderie and contentment indoors - has helped them cope well with self-isolation too.

"The word 'samfundssind' (which roughly translates to "civic sense" or "civic duty") is the new buzzword in Denmark on both social and traditional media, and most people feel a moral duty to make sacrifices for the sake of public health," Rasmus Aarup Christiansen, managing director of Copenhagen-based Pissup Tours told the BBC. "No-one wants to be called out for being responsible for endangering the lives of senior citizens just because they won't give up their usual luxuries."

Helped along by an emergency fund established in response to the global financial crisis, Denmark's financial aid package - which includes covering 90 per cent of the wages of hourly workers affected by the crisis and 75 per cent of salaried employees' earnings - has been hailed as a model for the rest of the world, suggesting business will bounce back quicker than in many countries.

Renowned for its progressive policies, including on sustainability, Denmark seems well placed to welcome travellers back to its fairytale-architecture-lined streets sooner than many countries.

Singapore

123RF Lessons learned from the SARS outbreak helped prepare Singapore to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

While Singapore didn't make the top 10 in the resilience index (it placed 21st), it has been held up as a model for curbing the spread of the virus, earning praise from the World Health Organisation for its defence strategy.

The city-state's speed in imposing border controls, efficient tracing of Covid-19 carriers, widespread testing, clear public communication and lessons learned from the SARS outbreak of 2002-03 have been said to have been key to its success, while residents' famous compliance with rules and regulations has likely also played a part.

While the recently announced closure of Terminal 2 at Changi Airport for the next 18 months shows Singapore isn't expecting international tourists to return in droves anytime soon, its Tourism Recovery Action Task Force is already laying out plans. As part of this, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched the SG Clean certification programme, aimed at improving sanitation and hygiene standards and rebuilding confidence in the tourism and lifestyle sectors.

"The SG Clean quality mark sends a strong signal to both locals and visitors that our tourism businesses take their cleanliness and hygiene very seriously and are committed to maintaining these high standards as a 'new normal' for the future," STB chief executive Keith Tan said.

Finland

123RF Finns' resilience may help explain their high level of happiness, experts say.

The Finnish concept of sisu, which roughly translates as stoic determination in the face of adversity, has bred a nation of strong, silent types well adept at coping during times of crises.

This characteristic resilience - along with the fact Finns tend to feel they live in a place where people trust and look out for each other - may go some way to explaining why Finland has emerged the happiest country in the world in the United Nations' World Happiness Report for three years running, authors suggested.

"High levels of social trust seem to make people's wellbeing more resilient to various national crises," they said. "Furthermore, it has been argued that social cohesion, which is a broader notion than generalised trust, predicts wellbeing."

Three key elements of social cohesion are "connectedness to other people, having good social relations and having a focus on the common good."

This together with the country's political and economic resilience (it ranked fifth in the resilience report) and what the New York Times has called its "enviable stockpile of personal protective equipment like surgical masks" suggests it is well positioned to bounce back from the crisis.

Its network of national parks - perfect for hiking, kayaking, snowboarding, skiing and sledding -are likely to appeal to post-pandemic travellers. Venture deep enough into its forests and you're more likely to spot a bear or elk than another human being.

Taiwan

123RF Taiwan has been praised for its handling of the crisis.

Like Singapore, Taiwan has been received international praise for its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan came in at number 43 on the resilience index, but lessons learned from SARS have made it better equipped than most countries to cope with the current crises.

"Taiwan's government learned from its 2003 SARS experience and established a public health response mechanism for enabling rapid actions for the next crisis," Jason Wang, associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford Medicine, said in a recent report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

"Well-trained and experienced teams of officials were quick to recognise the crisis and activated emergency management structures to address the emerging outbreak."

The Taiwanese government has pledged to spend NT$500 million (NZ$27.9 million) to help the country's tourism sector recover and while a rebound depend on how well the rest of the world recovers, the so-called Beautiful Isle stands in good stead.

With tropical forests, alpine treks, some 15,000 temples and some of the best food in Asia, it's certainly got a lot to offer.