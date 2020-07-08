A Kiwi in New York City: My experience of the Covid-19 pandemic

"A field hospital was soon put up in the park; an unbelievable sight—like a war zone in some foreign country I've seen on the news in years past."

OPINION: As a professional photographer living in New York City, I've never been at a loss for a subject, whether it's snapping someone on the street, in a studio, or on a movie set.

I grew up in Auckland but have been living here for the past nine years.

And that dream life everyone has always read about, of going to a Knicks game, the Metropolitan Opera, or a legendary Jazz club at the drop of a hat was a daily reality for many New Yorkers, including myself.

But in March, our beloved city became the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic and in an instant, the dream evaporated.

In a city where you could have a three-thousand dollar Balenciaga dress delivered to your door in an hour, our medical workers were forced to don trash bags as gowns due to lack of PPE in what was just one facet of a total breakdown under the rush of the pandemic's onslaught.

My first trip to the grocery store after the city-wide lockdown was a total shock. It was chaos, with shelves bare: no pasta, no chips, no paper products to be found. People were lining up first thing in the morning, jockeying for positions at convenience stores in hopes of catching an incoming shipment of hand sanitiser or toilet paper.

When did my cherished NYC become Lord of the Flies? Luckily I found a nondescript corner store several blocks away where I could occasionally score soft Charmin' toilet paper, a luxury previously taken for granted.

With gyms and fitness studios indefinitely shuttered, I tried to keep some semblance of my normal routine so I continued my runs in Central Park.



But the mood outside became increasingly tense, with people openly accosting each other for not wearing masks; one man in particular was repeatedly yelling at runners, "where's your mask, a******?"

A field hospital was soon put up in the park; an unbelievable sight—like a war zone in some foreign country I've seen on the news in years past. I quickly decided it was less stressful to stay away from the park, my normal place of refuge.

Long walks became the only thing I would leave my apartment for. I would go blocks without seeing another person, even in once-bustling Midtown. And it was eerily silent, except for the wailing sirens of ambulances rushing an endless supply of victims to the hospital, where an entire block was designated for refrigerated trucks standing in as a makeshift morgue out front.

The fear and sadness was almost impossible to escape.

I seldom left my apartment in April, fully committed to pajamas being my full-time attire, like some sort of female Julian Schnabel. I joined my first book club since high school, a welcome escape from the gloom of perpetual news.

My weekly calls to my mum in New Zealand soon became a nightly occurrence; always a relief that she's been safe in Auckland. I often considered escaping home to her, but the anxiety of even contemplating a 20-hour plane ride with goggles and an N-95 strapped to my face kept me from making the trip.

The pandemic has highlighted the gross inequality in our country, hitting African American and Latino neighbourhoods harder than others. And this time has allowed many of us to reflect upon this, and the countless acts of racist police brutality - culminating in the death of George Floyd - which have pushed thousands to flood the streets in protest, outraged and exhausted, hoping that now, change will finally come.

Alisha Wetherill/Supplied Scenes captured around New York city during the Covid-19 pandemic by New Zealand-born photographer Alisha Wetheril. This photo was taken during Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

God willing, this November the US will take a cue from my other home, Aotearoa, a place which holds compassion for their citizens, considers healthcare a human right, and has sane and respectful leadership.

No one knows when life will return to its pre-pandemic normalcy or what "normal" will even be when it does. Everyone is waiting for a vaccine to arrive and hoping that that is the answer.



Until then, I've been looking for little signs here and there that give me hope. I've brought my camera with me whenever I do leave the house, and I've even ventured back into Central Park of late.



Yesterday I saw a woman running around the reservoir. She was wearing a mask, but no shirt; topless, happy, touching the occasional tree as she jogged along. As she passed me by, I raised my camera, snapped a picture of her, and smiled wider than I have in months.

Alisha Wetherill/Supplied Scenes captured around New York city during the Covid-19 pandemic by New Zealand-born photographer Alisha Wetheril. This photo was taken during Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

Alisha Wetheril/Supplied Scenes captured around New York city during the Covid-19 pandemic by New Zealand-born photographer Alisha Wetheril. This photo was taken during Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

Alisha Wetherill/Supplied Scenes captured around New York city during the Covid-19 pandemic by New Zealand-born photographer Alisha Wetheril. This photo was taken during Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

Alisha Wetheril/Supplied Scenes captured around New York city during the Covid-19 pandemic by New Zealand-born photographer Alisha Wetheril. This photo was taken during Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.