From Japan to NZ: Our hopes were pinned on sushi day in MIQ. Then came disappointment

"Despite a long journey following months of anxiety, everybody excitedly noticed that Tuesday on week two was sushi day."

OPINION: Travelling with kids is always a trial, but moving back to New Zealand from Japan in the midst of a global pandemic with a hyperactive 7 and 4-year-old has been something else.

We are currently in our second week in managed isolation, and, with extra factors like avoiding Covid-19, negotiating visas when borders are closed, and securing the all-important MIQ voucher, one thing I forgot was the difficulty my kids might have being thrown into a brand new culture.

While New Zealanders by descent, they have spent their whole lives in Tokyo. Despite my best efforts to instil a bit of Kiwi in them, their daily routines don’t differ much from the average Japanese child. So when the chance to experience a little bit of home presents itself in quarantine, beware their wrath when it doesn't live up to any promises.

Home comforts take on outsize significance when you are confined to a room, have nothing much to do, and the kids are going stir crazy. When we checked in to our facility we were asked to fill in choices from a set menu. Despite a long journey following months of anxiety, everybody excitedly noticed that Tuesday on week two was sushi day.

"Won’t that be nice?" I cheerfully say. "Real sushi! Just like Japan." A small token of normalcy in long chain of unusual events. My daughter is a major sushi fan, and she diligently marks down "Sushi Day" on her 14-day quarantine calendar.

After a week in a room with colouring books and English TV, the kids are at the end of their tether. "New Zealand is boring," declares my 4-year-old son. "I've done everything there is to do here."

Somehow, YouTube clips of Chipmunks and a promise to go there as soon as humanly possible get me a reprieve.

But the food is tricky, especially as it is one of the few exciting events in the day for little kids. As we got towards the end of the first week, they were starting to turn up their noses at the procession of bread, super-sweet desserts, cereal and roast veges that staff diligently deposit outside our room three times a day.

To me, the fare is not so bad, but asking the kids to eat Weetbix and cornflakes daily when they are used to rice balls and grilled salmon is a bit cold turkey for them. Imagine asking Fred Dagg to eat kimchi for breakfast two weeks straight. He might try it on the first day, but by day six, he’d be eating his gumboots.

So the promise of a single familiar meal on Sushi Day sits large in their temporarily limited horizons, as the stack of uneaten tiramisu puddings grows ever larger in our hotel fridge.

"I know roast zucchinis are strange, but if you eat them, then we can get sushi on Sushi Day," I appeal. Groan. Then grudgingly, "OK, Dad. Will it be tail cuts, or fatty mid-section cuts?"

"Um, I don't think they make a distinction in New Zealand." "Well, I'll eat one zucchini, but I'm not eating string beans unless it's fatty mid-section."

I'm defeated. "OK, one zucchini is fine. But after Sushi Day, you have to eat every last carrot. And at least try a muesli bar. They're not so bad." Tongue poking and retching sounds. My son is gagging on a fried egg, eyeing the waffles on the side with apprehension.

SUPPLIED Bennett Richardson has been living in Japan for about 20 years.

We order some nori seaweed from Countdown, and use this as collateral in our mealtime bargaining, along with Sushi Day.

Sushi Day arrives, at last. Knock, knock. I rush to the door and collect two brown paper bags with "Sushi - salmon" and "Sushi - tuna" labels on the outside. I take them in. Mouths are watering, between shrieks of delight. I open the boxes to... chicken cutlets and stir fried rice.

Stunned silence.

My daughter starts crying. My son (who actually doesn't eat sushi yet as he is too young) is hitting the sofa with his fists. "Why??" he rages, on his knees, like the poster from Platoon.

I don't need a second look from my Japanese wife before I am on the phone to reception. "Hi, we ordered sushi but the boxes have chicken inside. So this is a problem."

Reception promises to look into it. A MIQ escape is being planned behind me, and I have visions of headlines in tomorrow's paper: "Family from Japan breaches MIQ for sushi run." Luckily, the front desk calls a few minutes later and averts an international incident by telling us sushi is en route.

Ten minutes later, a single pack of salmon sushi arrives. "You guys eat it, I'll have the stir fry," I offer.

The 7-year-old gobbles it up. My wife makes a big sacrifice. "You can eat it all, darling. They'll bring another one for me soon." I am in awe of her incredible willpower. "Yay," says my daughter, tucking in, not realising this is like someone dying of thirst giving away the last bottle of Perrier on a desert island.

Another knock. Another pack of salmon sushi. Phew. But no tuna. Soon, everyone is eating and has either forgotten, or perhaps are just seething very gracefully. Or planning an escape for tonight.

The tuna is MIA. All I know is that we are going to look for some raw fish as soon as we get out of here. There is a quiet desperation now – why did this cruel virus have to have a two-week incubation period? God must want to test our patience.

Finding tuna sushi has now become the number one task for our post-quarantine life. New house, job? They come after tuna. And when we find it, there won’t be any concerns about over-fishing. Think Gollum standing mid-stream, biting into a live fish, blood dripping down the chin. We’ll hold the red, glistening flesh up to the sky and gasp in our best Andy Serkis voice, “My preciousss!”

That’s what New Zealanders do, right?

PS. I would like to thank all MIQ staff for the awesome job they are doing.