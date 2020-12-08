Surreal yet comforting: Why I was reluctant to leave managed isolation

Mahyar Amouzegar writes about his experience of travelling to and from the US for work.

OPINION: I live in two worlds. Before the pandemic, I would leave the dirty sidewalks of LAX, speckled with decades worth of chewing gum, and arrive early morning (two days later) in Auckland. I’d take deep breaths of crisp air, walk to the domestic terminal, and before morning tea, I was in Palmy.

The US is the job, and New Zealand is home. These designations have not altered with the pandemic, but in March this year, my arrival required two weeks of self-quarantine and then the return to the US in August with its own complications.

I’m back home again, but this time there is an intermediary process: managed isolation. Getting on a plane in Los Angeles and not knowing where you will be for the next two weeks is a bizarre experience.

It’s a tremendous logistical task to house a plane-full of new arrivals all at once, so I give the powers that be a lot of credit as it took only about nine hours from landing to stepping into my new luxury "cell" in a Christchurch hotel.

In those hours, we went through many queues: change of masks (reusables not allowed), health checks, immigration, customs, ride to the domestic terminal, security check (odd, but OK), waiting area - this part requires some admonishment as they offered snacks which meant almost everyone was mask-free, eating and talking (as they did on the flight from LA), not a prudent idea - flight to the South Island, another bus ride, and the final queue for registration.

The hotel lottery is as anxiety-inducing as the destination-city-lottery, as is the room sweepstake. I was hoping for one with a balcony (fresh air), perhaps a perk for paying $3,100 for the stay, but I was given a room with sealed windows, albeit with a beautiful view.

It was surreal to stay in a place that looks like a regular hotel with its little packages of toiletries, bolted appliances and faux wood cabinets while knowing there is nothing ordinary about your two-week "vacation".

The eerie silence in the lobby and the hallways, the regular knocks on the door for temperature checks and food delivery, going out to a small parking lot for fresh air - distanced, masked, and escorted, all added to this curious but undoubtedly necessary, experiment.

The process makes perfect public health sense, and it has worked, making New Zealand the envy of the world. However, understanding and accepting something intellectually does not eradicate the visceral melancholy that internment - even with everyone’s kindness - brings to those who are dubious about any restrictions.

It’s a different sense of loneliness, despite being connected to the world through non-stop daily Zoom and WhatsApp calls.

I am a novelist, so you might think the quarantine would spur creativity, but in the end days went by with their strange rhythm, revolving around waiting, as though I was in a state of mental paralysis. Professor Lisa Barrett has an answer. “[The] brain is not for thinking. Everything that it conjures…is in the service of [allostasis].”

In retrospect, I could, or should, have managed myself differently, but confined loneliness adds to incongruous conduct. The first few days felt "normal". I’d get up early to join my first Zoom meeting, and when the work day was over, I was free to go to the parking lot and walk the fenced parameters. I would thengo back to my room to catch up on emails, talk with family and friends, take more walks, catch The Chase on TV, dinner, read and then bed.

SUPPLIED A bird's-eye view of the managed isolation exercise area.

But something strange happened on the third day. Along with a few other passengers from our flight, I was informed we were seated in the vicinity of a Covid-19-positive person, and thus the managed isolation would become even more restrictive - except for minimal daily access to fresh air, we were cloistered in our little rooms.

My first reaction was benign acceptance. I had diligently donned my mask throughout the journey, and thus the probability of contamination was relatively minimal. Nevertheless, the news slowly sowed doubts in my mind that even the negative result two days later would not eradicate. The caveat in the report that "a negative result… does not completely exclude [the] presence of SARS-CoV-2…" didn’t help.

But beyond the test, it was the oppressive restraint of the room, measuring five steps by eight steps (I know from pacing like a feral animal).

In solitary confinement, I received three delicious meals a day and a pleasant view of the city. I spent hours watching the people going to-and-fro who were oblivious of the jealous eyes tracking their freedom.

Like occupants of my neighbouring cells, I became attuned to the slightest sounds in the hallway, and as soon as we heard distant echoes of paper bags rustling we would start to salivate like conditioned Pavlov’s dogs.

RNZ People in managed isolation are calling for an end to the avalanche of takeaway containers, bottles and cutlery sets sent from their hotels to landfills every week.

I immediately stopped what I was doing, anticipating a tap at the door. Then I had to judiciously wait to allow the delivery person to step back - prudent social distancing that was non-existent on the plane - to eagerly open the door and see all my neighbours doing the same, with their shy side-eyed glances and calls of "thank yous" across the hall.

I then backed into my room, silently holding onto that momentary human connection until the next visit. Waiting for the knock on the door grew into a strange obsession, giving me ample time to worry about the room’s suspect filtration system.

And yet, and admittedly horribly strange, when the last day of managed isolation arrived, I was reluctant to leave.

I can’t explain it, but despite all the lonely moments and restrictive movements, it was nice to be cared for so attentively by so many people.

In the end, that feeling was fleeting as well, and I was happy to join my family, and immensely grateful for all the nurses, military and civilian staff who make mandated quarantines bearable and even somewhat pleasant.

All the essential workers deserve the nation’s appreciation for the service they provide to keep Aotearoa New Zealand safe.