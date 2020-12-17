A Kiwi in Japan: My morning ritual reminds me of home

OPINION: A few minutes from my apartment in Japan there’s a cafe called Epic. Most mornings, I’m there. It’s good to have a destination these days, and the stroll gets me out of the house.

The wood-panelled exterior is inviting: a red sign, smokey glass windows and the footpath in front has been swept clean of autumn leaves.

When it first opened, I dismissed it as just another burnt-beaned, insipid kissaten (a Japanese-style tearoom), but I was wrong. This place is unique and a pleasant injection to the system.



There’s an inviting, perfumed ambience of heavy roast and freshly-baked bread. It’s December, and winter has arrived so the warmth is welcome. The proprietor, (we call him Master) has just opened. It’s 7:30am.

Steve Berg My daily doppio.

We acknowledge each other with a polite, "ohaiyo goziamasu" (good morning). Master knows my order, but he likes to confirm. The word is Italian, it is fashionable and he is Japanese. "Doppio", he sings. We relish the sound of it.

Double espresso is my go-to coffee first thing, after that it’s a long-black (hard to get in Japan unless you order extra hot water with your doppio). And it’s been my drink since I discovered it many moons ago in Europe, before New Zealand had cafes and Japan had espresso machines. I lived here, in Nagoya, for 20 years from 1987 to 2008, so I’ve noticed the difference. It’s better now.

I take my usual seat at the counter facing the street. Time passes easily with a view. Espresso means quick, but there is a process. The noisy grind and hiss of preparation is comforting. Finally my barista approaches, carrying a little wooden tray with a brown tulip cup and saucer in the middle. His waistcoat, apron and tweed paddy cap complete an image of continental coolness.

I watch as he places it in front of me. He smiles, I think, underneath his mask, and says "hai dozo" (you're welcome). We are aficionados from different ends of the earth, so it’s all about the coffee.

With thumb and forefinger I raise the hot cup to my face and gaze into the dense, black brew. The aroma is absorbed without effort. Lips to the smooth edge, a cautious sip, a taste, it needs to last.

Customers begin to arrive now. They’re on their way to work, to begin the daily grind. I recognise them, if not by face then certainly by the caffeine cravings on them.

Most order the morning set, which consists of filter coffee, toast, a soft-boiled egg and a pinch of salad. The set deal lasts until 10am. My doppio costs Y480. If I ordered the morning set it would still be Y480, but I prefer just the coffee. Besides, being small it would be finished before the food was eaten and that wouldn’t do.

The outside traffic increases. Passers-by are rugged-up against an invisible influenza, and hot exhaust fumes are visible in the chilled air. My seat and view reminds me of my favourite cafe in Christchurch. They also have a counter looking out on to street. Victoria St gets busy this time of morning too, and with similar folk. Having been away since February the familiarity is appreciated.

I could return home to New Zealand, of course, but the thought of not being able to pop out whenever I feel the urge for a strong brew may have me scaling the wire. Two weeks is a small price to pay for returning to Godzone you say, and yes, were it not for Epic and the abundance of quality restaurants here I would agree.

But I will be in good company here as I see Kieran Read, Steve Hansen and a few other names will join Toyota Verblitz next year, in Toyota City, which is about 30km away. They will enjoy themselves. It’s the richest city per head of population in Japan.

Two years ago I sat next to Read on a flight from Auckland to Christchurch. We sat in the front row. The All Black captain was wearing jandals and reading a book on leadership.

S Berg 7.30am at Epic cafe - Steve Berg's go-to coffee stop.

The plane hit a bit of turbulence so we swapped stories on our worst rides. His, into Dunedin with the Crusaders to play the Highlanders; they couldn’t land so had to fly back and bus down. Mine, into Luanda, Angola in the early 90s; the rebels with rocket launchers were still camped near the city, so the planes had to stay high until they were right above the airport then dive into land; the reverse when flying out. I hope I bump into him again, lovely chap.

Oh, and there’s a new cafe in Central Park here in Nagoya called Ralph’s. They serve flat whites, can you believe it? So it’s not just kiwifruit, lamb chops and CCC rugby jerseys that keep me company here anymore, New Zealand's presence is ubiquitous. Life’s not so bad. And this will be my first winter Christmas since 2007. That’ll be refreshing.

My doppio is done, and I must leave before it gets too busy and the Ubers begin their pick-ups. This cafe is popular now. I wish it wasn’t.

Small pleasures are fleeting and the future is uncertain. However, I do know one thing for sure. Tomorrow I’ll be here, sitting at this counter, looking out onto the street. I’ll save a seat for Kieran.