Covid-19: Forced to do six weeks in isolation to see my family for two weeks

"When different countries and even different states within the same country cannot agree on a common way forward to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, people are hugely impacted by these decisions."

OPINION: What's a person to do these days when the decision arises: spend six weeks in isolation in order to see your family for two weeks, in order to 'maybe' keep your job? Or spend that time away from your family, in another country, in order to increase the chances that you are able to keep your job - but still no guarantee? Quite the dilemma. What would you do?

As a seafarer, it is not unusual for me to be away from my family - it comes with the territory. And I guess I have been fortunate to be a New Zealand seafarer, and 'only' having to spend six months of the year away from my family in order to ply my trade.

The vast majority of the ships that ply the ocean have crews who spend a lot more time at sea than I do. In the current situation it is reaching crisis point, where some of these poor seafarers have not seen their families - or indeed even been allowed to go ashore - for 18 months or more because they cannot get relief crew on to take their place. They also can't desert their roles and leave their ships unmanned.

One of the implications of different rules for different places is that seafarers have sometimes been forced to duplicate isolations and quarantines in each area they pass through, repeating tests multiple times and losing months of the precious time that could be spent with their families. In this process they give up their freedom and autonomy in order to keep our broader communities safe from the spread of Covid.

Having been through managed isolation twice now on returning from previous work periods, I don't have a particular problem with the need for it.

Each time before, and this time again, I do everything I can to meet the requirements of each state that demands I do another test and remain isolated for another week, or another fortnight. What I am struggling with though, is the management - the lack of consistency and consideration given to the actual level of risk that is posed by each person.

I am currently sitting in my isolation hotel in Perth. The entire crew I sailed with were tested for Covid before we left Singapore. We were not allowed to enter any port in Australia until we had been at sea for 14 days, even though we were all negative on departure. OK, I get that.

Then on arrival and at crew change, we were kept separate from everyone else, and, in our little crew bubble, transported to our isolation hotel in Perth. Seems a bit excessive after the 14-day trip and the negative test result, but OK, I understand that.

On arrival we were once again tested for Covid. Two days later, another test (possibly a mix-up, but no worries). We'll have another one before we leave too, because that's the procedure.

But then it gets a bit ridiculous.

RNZ The foreign fishing crews allowed in to the country in October, were originally going to skip being placed in isolation at a hotel, and were instead going to be sent straight to their boats.

After leaving the hotel, and only travelling from here to the airport, and then to Auckland, we're back at square one and have to start another 14-day isolation and have another pair of PCR tests? Really? Is this really the best use of everyone's time, money, and your MIQ facilities? Are you really planning on a travel bubble with these places in the near future when you won't even currently accept their isolations and tests as acceptable?

There were no vacancies in the MIQ system for us to travel directly home to New Zealand and just carry out the isolation there. This would have, of course, been the easiest solution; but there is no special treatment for us, or spots allowed for, even though we are deemed to be essential workers.

We thought we had pretty solid grounds for exemptions to the isolation requirement in NZ, based on all the tests, previous time spent in isolation and the low risk area we were travelling from. Had we disembarked from our ship in NZ instead of in Western Australia, we could have travelled directly home with just one PCR test needed.

So, I'd like to know, what would you do?