No family and no pineapple lumps: Stuck in a boarding school in Germany for Christmas

"I was hoping that by December everything would have cleared up and I would be able to head home to see my family. But early November it became pretty clear that this would not be possible."

OPINION: I am currently spending my winter break at a boarding school in Germany. I received a scholarship to attend UWC Robert Bosch College, which is an international boarding school that brings young people from around 100 countries to study the international baccalaureate for their last two years of high school.

I left New Zealand in August last year and expected to return home for the summer holidays in June 2020. But due to Covid I was unable to fly home as I was a minor and could not fly by myself as the only flight routes were with unaffiliated airlines.

Additionally, I would not be able to quarantine in managed isolation by myself and logistically it didn't make any sense for my Mum to join me.

Instead I spent two months on campus with a small group of other students who could also not travel home. I also travelled in Europe for a month with pocket money I had saved up, and stayed with friends.

I was able to visit Berlin, Amsterdam and London in July when at that point restrictions were not as tight as they had been a few months prior. I am still surprised that I was able to travel quite a bit during that period, but I do remember that all those big cities felt eerily quiet, and at most times all the major tourist spots were empty and not at all how people described them.

Berlin felt like walking around the Christchurch city centre on a Sunday morning, only a few joggers and coffee goers here and there.

I was hoping that by December everything would have cleared up and I would be able to head home to see my family. But early November it became pretty clear that this would not be possible.

So, here I am at the beginning of a three-week winter break spent at school. There are currently around 70 students on campus, most of who come from parts of Africa, South America, the Middle East and South East Asia.

Actually there is another Kiwi here as well (who happens to be my neighbour from home) so it’s nice to have a friendly face around (we 100 per cent contribute to the 'everyone knows everyone in New Zealand' stereotype).

So it is definitely looking to be a very different Christmas for me.

For one thing it's cold, and looking at all my friends in the sun at home not having to wear masks and going out to parties has thrown me off.

I am constantly thinking about how lucky New Zealand is right now… I mean it's not just luck, it's the result of a lot of hard work from so many different parties. I feel very proud to say that New Zealand is where I come from - one of my favourite things is when I see a news article about New Zealand, or more specifically Jacinda Ardern, and how well the country is doing on someone’s laptop.

As I'm at a boarding school, our Covid experience was definitely very different. For a whole term we couldn’t leave the campus and had to have online learning, but luckily we are living with our friends so it never felt that bad.

In saying that, sharing a room with three other people can get pretty tough if no-one can leave for three months and the only other place to go is the school building. It also got to the point where a teacher and I were running laps around the very, very small school field as we couldn't even go into the forest right behind the school to exercise.

With one day till Christmas it’s feeling a little strange, and the school is very empty. My Mum is sad about the fact that I can't come home right now, but we have had lots of conversations about the fact that it is not the worst thing in the world. It's not ideal, but it's important to make the most of it.

One thing she did tell me is how frustrating it is that my Christmas gift is still stuck at Auckland Airport after two weeks due to a lack of flights. It's especially disappointing because I know there's a packet of pineapple lumps in it.