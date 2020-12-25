Kiwis 'blessed' to fly freely on Christmas morning

James Ben-Unu with his son Tasman, 1, wife Amy and father Tau Ben-Unu at Invercargill Airport on Christmas morning. The young family flew down from Christchurch to spend Christmas with family.

Kiwis are blessed to be travelling freely, says one passenger who came into Invercargill on Christmas morning.

Three members of the Ben-Unu family, James, Amy and Tasman, were on the first flight into Invercargill on Christmas Day.

It was 1-year-old Tasman’s first plane ride, and he seemed remarkably agreeable and bubbly after the 6.30am flight from Christchurch.

“He was meant to sleep on the plane. But that didn’t happen, too much excitement,” Amy said.

James and Amy named their son Tasman after the couple met on a plane over the Tasman Sea in 2011.

James was originally from Mataura, and 18 of the Ben-Unu’s will be celebrating Christmas in Invercargill.

A full schedule was planned, including breakfast at James’ parents, lunch at his sister’s and then capped off with a Christmas movie.

Amy said New Zealanders were blessed to be travelling relatively freely, compared to people from many other countries with tighter Covid-19 restrictions.

Farhan Malik had planned to be in Bareilly, about 250 kilometres from east of New Delhi.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Farhan Malik and Jasz Kaur at Invercargill Airport on Christmas morning.

Instead, his partner Jasz Kaur was seeing him off on a 10-day North Island trip via Christchurch.

The couple were saying goodbyes at Invercargill Airport on Friday morning.

Malik was seeing friends in Canterbury for Christmas on his way to Gisborne.

He felt bad he could not see loved ones in India.

His family there were waiting, wondering when border restrictions would allow him to visit, which he planned to as soon as possible.

Being able to travel free and easily in New Zealand was somewhat of a consolation, he said.