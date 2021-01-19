Moving home from Ireland: 14 days in isolation was a breeze compared to getting on a flight

Tiernan and Wendy playing outside at the Sudima Hotel Rotorua during our isolation.

OPINION: When Ireland, where I lived for the last eight years, closed its borders in March I was gutted. My parents, scheduled to arrive at the end of the month, would not be coming to visit. But, like many people, I figured it would all be over by the European summer.

My husband Tiernan, a full-time tour guide, lost his job almost immediately. When childcare providers closed, he became a full-time dad to our 2-year-old daughter Wendy.

The Museum of Literature Ireland, where I was working, closed its doors and swiftly moved to producing online content, amazingly retaining all its staff.

As a family, we settled into a new mask-wearing, hand-sanitising, home-working version of normal.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Why the keyboard warriors can seem as bad as soaring infections

* No room at the MIQ inn, except for the rich and famous, says immigration lawyer

* Refugee 'at home' in New Zealand as one of lucky few resettled during Covid-19 pandemic

When lockdown version two arrived in September, Tiernan's return to work looked impossible. Case numbers were soaring around Ireland. So we weighed up our options and agreed to head back to New Zealand.

On October 5, I was the first cab off the rank to book on New Zealand's new MIQ allocation system - booking through a back end link a couple of minutes after 8am NZST, before they had a chance to update the homepage. I had also sent off a Critical Purpose Visa for Tiernan that came back swiftly with authorisation to travel.

I thought I was so prepared, but nothing would prepare me for trying to fly to a country only accessible by a minimum of two international transfers.

Two days after booking our flights to Auckland via Bangkok, I received an email to say part of our flight was cancelled. I needed to go online and accept the changes. Logging on, I was a bit concerned - our itinerary now showed us flying from London to Bangkok, but no further. I called the airline: "Hi, I don’t accept these changes."

Over the next two months, we would have at least one flight cancellation or reroute per week. We were headed to Frankfurt for a short layover. Then the layover became overnight in a terminal-side hotel. Then it was not Frankfurt at all. It was LA.

The final blow was when non-US citizens were banned from transitting through State-side airports. Our new LAX transfer was a non-starter. We needed to change routes. Again.

The airline call centre staff did all they could; they simply did not have any airline codeshares to put us on. The only choice was to cancel and take a full refund. Ten days before the flight.

Looking back, I know we were lucky. We got ten days when other returning Kiwis got ten hours.

So I did what many of us do in a crisis. I called Mum and Dad. At 2am I booked a brand new, £1,000 (approximately $1,900) more expensive flight with Qatar Airways using my parent's credit. The new flight, miraculously, was due to arrive on the same day as our managed isolation allocation.

The Covid-19 recovery minister, Chris Hipkins, says New Zealanders have to wait for the vaccine to roll out in countries being ravaged by the virus before they'll get their turn.

I was mentally scarred. I would not accept we were home until the wheels touched down at Auckland Airport.

Naturally, I smiled, when the airline staffer at Heathrow announced she needed to "call Australia to check" that Tiernan could transit through Brisbane. Of course she did. In non-Covid times, when visa-waivers were a thing, a technical touchdown would not raise an eyebrow. Now it was potentially derailing us.

While waiting for Australia, we missed our 7:15am departure - despite being over three hours early to the airport.

Somewhere in my heart, I had already resigned myself to purchasing a ticket back to Dublin. There was no way we were going to get on an Auckland bound plane. Our karma credits were not that high. So close and yet so far.

Then everything fell into place quickly. While I sat watching the minutes tick over on my phone and Tiernan chased Wendy (who was thoroughly done with queuing) around the check-in desks, a Qatar team member had sorted absolutely everything.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP When Rachel and her family missed their flight in Heathrow, they thought they had missed their chance to get home to New Zealand. (File photo)

We were leaving on the next departing flight. Our transfer in Doha was taken care of. If we went directly to the gate, we would be on our way.

I almost did not know what to do. I had a stack of boarding passes and we were actually making our way through security. Sure, we had to run all the way to the gate in face masks, but as my sweaty hand received a face visor I burst into happy tears.

Finally, I let myself fantasise about my Dad and my sister-in-law-to-be picking us up from the Domestic Terminal after 14 days in an isolation hotel.

When we arrived in Auckland and the airport police advised us we would have a three-hour bus journey to Rotorua ahead of us, I straight up cheered. Nothing says home like the smell of sulphur, a Countdown delivery docket with a handwritten "welcome home" message and 14 days walking around a car park!

We are incredibly lucky.

Follow more of Rachel, Tiernan and Wendy's adventures here.