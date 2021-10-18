John Gilkison published a travel memoir in 2015. He suspects no-one has read it

Blenheim man John Gilkison started travelling when he joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force, and just kept going.

John Gilkison has seen more corners of the world than most.

There’s Singapore, Thailand, Tasmania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, China, Canada and Antarctica, among others.

“So with this bloody Covid thing, I’m really doing it quite hard. But I’ve been extremely lucky. I’ve had opportunities that, probably, the majority of people haven’t ...,” the 75-year-old said.

But growing up at Glenaray Station, in Southland, Gilkison was about 9-years-old when he first saw the sea.

In 2015, Gilkison published his own memoir, The Gypsy Kiwi. He said few people had read it, as it was mainly a keepsake of his memories and for his children to read.

The book tells of his youth, from living off mushrooms for days at a time when they were in season, to the scones and pikelets his mum would make on the weekend.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Gilkison published a memoir in 2015, “The Gypsy Kiwi”.

It also recounts his many careers, including farming, deer transporting, mining, and even working on polo fields in England.

But perhaps his biggest career stint was with the Royal New Zealand Air Force, after enlisting in 1973, a decision he made to support his then-wife and two girls, which became three girls a year later.

Gilkison said he developed his love of travelling while with the RNZAF.

“When I was there I got to visit Belgium, Germany, Dubai, and Bahrain,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Gilkison has visited a number of places including, Australia, Fiji, Singapore, Thailand, Tasmania and Kenya.

He was once put up in the Dubai Hilton. “I had never ever seen such luxury before, and not only that, because we were away from home, they paid us £36 a day extra. That really got me the travel bug.”

In 1980, a promotion to Sergeant meant Gilkison was posted to Blenheim, bringing his family to the region.

“So my kids, they all went to school in Marlborough.

“I had a couple of boats. The Marlborough Sounds, I think is the Eighth Wonder of the World. I’ve never run across another place like it, I think the closest place I’ve seen to the Sounds is Alaska.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A letter Gilkison received from Harbourmaster Don Jamison, after he helped recover the Air Albatross plane that crashed in October 1985.

Gilkison said he bought a big fishing boat with a “couple of mates”.

“Which wasn’t the smartest thing we ever did,” he said.

“One day I got a call from Don Jamison who was the harbormaster. And the day before a plane had taken off, and it flew into the wires in the Tory Channel.

“The plane obviously spun out of control.”

The Air Albatross Cessna plane had left from Nelson, and was headed for Wellington on October 4, 1985, when it struck the wires.

Seven members from two families died in the crash, as well as the pilot. Only one passenger survived.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Gilkison says the Marlborough Sounds is like the eighth wonder of the world.

“He [Jamison] said they had divers going down to recover things, but the current was too strong. So they asked us if we could trawl, and try and get the plane.

“About 3.30pm, we were miles down from the wires, we thought we would do one last trawl, and we hooked the plane.

“They had sent two policemen out in the boat with us. When we were pulling the aeroplane up, the wing acted as it was supposed to, so it spun the plane and twisted our ropes.

“The police said don't pull it right up, so we towed it into a bay. Then we had to cut the ropes, so the divers could go in and recover things.

“I still have the letter from Don Jamison thanking us, and also a letter from the police. They said to send us a bill, and they replaced our nets and ropes.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Gypsy Kiwi is a short recount of all the jobs, and places John Gilkison has visited.

In 1993, a now-single Gilkison left the air force and bought a small farm in Greta Valley. But he only lasted about five years before he set off again.

“At that stage I had a niece who was working in Hong Kong, so I went and stayed with her for a fortnight.

“Then I travelled on to England, and got a job over there, worked there for six or eight months. I remember I worked on the polo field which was owned by the Sultan of Brunei.”

He visited various places in the United Kingdom, then travelled to Kenya, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Australia, before returning to New Zealand.

“Then I had a funny turn. I was later diagnosed as [having] a TIA (transient ischemic attack),” he said.

The symptoms were similar to a stroke, so Gilkison had his driving licence taken off him for a few months.

It meant his business carting deer was hard, so he sold up.

“When I had that funny attack, it buggered up my temperature control, I couldn’t stand the cold. My hands still get cold, so I thought bugger this, I’ll move somewhere different, so I went to Australia,” he said.

“I bought a big caravan and a land cruiser.”

He was in a pub in Townsville, Queensland, when he met a Māori man who was a superintendent at the mines.

“He said; ‘can you drive a dozer?’ I said; yes, and he said; ‘do you want a job?’

“That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had, but then I thought, I have this caravan here, I need to keep moving on, so I headed up.”

He ended up meeting a policewoman who had taken a year off to help out at her sisters’ campground.

“I was with Lyn from 2007, to November 2013. We did a lot of travelling together. But in the end I needed to come home, so I chose to settle in Blenheim,” he said.

He said despite all the travels, one of his biggest learnings was “how bloody lucky” New Zealanders were.

“My next trip was probably going to be in 2019, or 2020, as soon as I could scratch some money together, and I was going to go to Japan, but that never happened.

“But, I feel lockdown hasn't had too much effect on us old buggers, because we’re not interested in going to discos, or having a social life as such. But young people, I think it’s a lot harder on them. Hopefully, it will get better.”