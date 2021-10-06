New Zealand has the world's second most powerful passport, but is also 16th. Confused?

New Zealand has been toppled from the summit of the Passport Index.

It’s that time of year again: the clocks go forward, people are asked to check their smoke alarms, and travellers find out how “powerful” their passports are.

Two rival rankings have been released, and they show quite a discrepancy on who has the world’s most powerful little black/red/blue/green book.

Starting off with the Passport Index, New Zealand has been toppled from the top spot by the United Arab Emirates. The Emirate, which is currently hosting Dubai Expo 2020, has a mobility score of 152, while NZ drops to second with a score of 146. The mobility score totals the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries a passport currently grants the holder.

Over at the Henley Passport Index, Japan and Singapore are out ahead with visa-free access to 192 destinations. New Zealand is in joint sixth, or joint 16th depending on how you want to read the stats. The UAE is way down in joint 16th or joint 38th.

So why such a big difference?

Both rankings of visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel use different methodologies.

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association for its measurements, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. The Passport Index looks at the travel documents of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories.

There are two things that both agree on – Covid-19 has been a severe disruptor of travel, and that you don’t want the Afghanistan passport – it is bottom of both rankings.

The Henley Passport Index says there has never been a bigger gap in terms of travel freedom between the top and bottom of the table. Japan and Singapore citizens are able to travel visa-free to 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals.

It’s research shows “that countries in the global north with high-ranking passports have enforced some of the most stringent inbound Covid-19-related travel restrictions, while many countries with lower-ranking passports have relaxed their borders without seeing this openness reciprocated”.

“This has created an ever-widening gap in travel freedom even for fully vaccinated travellers from countries at the lower end of the passport power ranking who remain locked out of most of the world.”

It also noted that while Japan may lead at the top of the Henley Index it also “bars almost all foreign nationals from entry”, while Egypt ranked down in 97th, currently has no travel restrictions in place “yet its citizens can access just 51 destinations around the world without acquiring a visa in advance”.

Armand Arton, President of Arton Capital, the creators of the Passport Index, said: “To start Q4 with a 14.8 per cent increase in global mobility shows that the world is thankfully opening up once more, and on an encouragingly positive trajectory. We do note, however, that we are still only back to mobility levels first achieved six years ago, so the aftermath of the global shutdown is still very much in play.

“In addition to pandemic-related restrictions, geopolitical events of the last three months have also seen the extraordinary circumstances create travel, mobility and migration issues to and from Afghanistan – although the Afghan passport, prior to recent events, was already ranked lowest on the mobility score. While clearly a difficult time for many concerned, times of crisis can often put the issue of global mobility firmly into the spotlight,” Arton said.

Passport Index

United Arab Emirates (Mobility score of 152) New Zealand (146) Germany, Finland, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia (144) Sweden, The Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Republic of Ireland (143) France, Malta, Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Hungary, UK, Canada, USA (142) Singapore, Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, Japan (141) Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland (140) Liechtenstein (139) Croatia (137) Romania, Bulgaria, Monaco (136)

Henley Passport Index