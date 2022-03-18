They quit their jobs to live on a sailboat. Then they found a brain tumour

Danielle Kerchmar and Conor Steffey were always of the view that life is too short to not live your dreams.

But the couple wasn’t expecting a mortality check to come right in the middle of doing just that.

After handing in their notice at work and using money they had previously been saving for a house deposit to buy a 40-foot used sailboat, at the beginning of 2021, the couple set off to sail the length of New Zealand, before eventually taking on the world.

Supplied Danielle Kerchmar and Conor Steffey had little sailing experience when they bought a sailboat.

They would document what was to be at least a two-year journey on their YouTube channel, Sailing Pivo – named after their dog who was joining them onboard.

It was an ambitious goal for a pair of novice sailors. The couple, who moved to Auckland from the United States six years ago, had only recently taken up sailing, taking lessons with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and joining regular Rum Races.

Supplied The boat, Satori, is a 40-foot fin keel sailboat from 1990.

But they made it happen, completing trips to Great Barrier Island and around the Hauraki Gulf before heading to Coromandel Peninsula and its offshore islands and then down to Tauranga.

Along the way, they dealt with tsunami warnings, storms, engine and rigging issues and hairy passages.

“We had some crazy things happen,” Kerchmar said.

“But we also saw dolphins constantly, and went to waters that were so clear you could see your anchor chain 10 metres down. We went to some amazing islands you can’t get to other than by boat. It was crazy and amazing.”

Supplied Kerchmar making repairs up the mast.

By June, they had decided that instead of continuing south, it would be safer to turn around and spend winter in the Bay of Islands.

Around the same time, Steffey started getting bad headaches, but didn’t think much of it as he had always suffered from migraines.

But while anchored off Hot Water Beach at Coromandel, he experienced a migraine so painful he was taken by rescue helicopter to Thames Hospital. After ruling out a brain aneurysm, they sent him home with some pain medication.

They sailed on to Whitianga. But just a few days later, Steffey collapsed during another excruciating migraine. He was rushed to Waikato Hospital, where a scan revealed an eight-centimetre meningioma – a type of tumour that forms in the layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord.

While meningiomas are usually benign, the tumour had to be removed right away due to the pressure it was putting on the brain.

Steffey has little memory of that time, due to the effects of the tumour. But he recalls his shock at the diagnosis.

Supplied Steffey had suffered from migraines before but never imagined it could have been a brain tumour.

“They had to tell me five or six times before it finally clicked. My initial reaction was disbelief – I thought, that’s simply not possible,” he said.

“Lots of people get migraines. Nobody ever thought ‘brain tumour’.”

The surgery was successful, and Steffey was released from hospital four days later. The couple travelled to Auckland to stay with a sailing friend who had offered to host them, leaving their boat at Whitianga Marina, thinking they would be able to return in a few weeks once Steffey had fully recovered.

But a month later, he developed an infection which landed him back in hospital, needing another emergency surgery to remove part of his skull.

To top it all off, New Zealand then went into level 4 lockdown in August, which saw them stuck in Auckland until mid-December.

Supplied Steffey’s parents were able to get an MIQ spot and travel over from the US to support him through the surgery.

They wouldn't see their boat again until the end of November, when Kerchmar was able to arrange a border exemption and head to Whitianga to sail it back, with the help of a professional skipper.

After five months left at the marina, half of their belongings had been destroyed by mould, but the boat was working fine.

Still, it would be the end of their sailing dream. Just before Christmas, Steffey underwent his third surgery, getting a 3D-printed artificial skull piece put in to replace the section that had to be removed.

Although Steffey is now well on the road to recovery, with no further infections, life on the boat poses too much risk for his new skull bone. He has to be careful not to hit his head – a challenge for someone 6ft 8in tall in a 6ft 2in boat.

Supplied The couple say they may return to full-time sailing at some stage, but will be taking a break for now.

“Maybe a year down the road when I’m fully healed we’ll reconsider what we want to do,” he said.

“But for now, it’s looking like we’ll sell the boat and settle down here in Auckland.”

The couple had been able to fund the past year using the money they had saved for their two-year journey, as well as revenue earned from their YouTube channel, which has had around half a million views, as Kerchmar continued to share their experiences – albeit navigating the health system rather than the waters.

Steffey is now planning to return to full-time work. Kerchmar said she wants to spend more time focusing on video projects, while continuing to join sailing trips.

The couple said they were looking forward to some stability, deciding they have fulfilled their adventure quota for now.

“We still want to sail at some point, but I think for a while we just want to not worry about anything – not worry about wave swell, or tide, or cyclones,” said Kerchmar.

“The number of things we dealt with while we were sailing, both of us are kind of like, ‘OK. Let’s chill for a little bit’.”

After all that’s happened, they have absolutely no regrets.

“I almost died twice with the tumour and the infection. If it was the end of my life, I would have been happy I actually had that six months of sailing,” Steffey said.

“We’ve always lived by the adage, ‘you regret the things you don’t do’. We still believe that even after all of this. If we didn’t go sailing, we would have regretted it for sure.

“We just ended up with a different adventure to what we had in mind, to put it mildly.”