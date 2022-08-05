I got Covid on holiday. Here's why it turned out to be a good thing

OPINION: To say I was paranoid about getting Covid before my trip home to Ireland was an understatement.

It would be the first time in four years that I was going to see my family, and I wasn’t going to let the presence of a pandemic stop me from travelling to the other side of the world.

My husband and I locked down hard for two weeks prior to boarding our first flight. The gym was scorned, friends were ghosted, Uber Eats meals were left at the door, as we prepared for the 41-hour trip back to Ireland.

Masks stayed on even in transit points like Amsterdam where face coverings were as rare as hen's teeth. We did everything we could to avoid getting the dreaded lurgy. But viruses are going to virus, and just three days into our reunion, my nose started to stream and my head began to pound. After two years of avoiding it, I had finally caught Covid, and worst of all, I had brought it into my 83-year-old mother's home. She, too, had dodged it even as Ireland struggled to cope with the early flourishes of ‘Rona. Soon, she wouldn't be so lucky.

‘It's just hay fever’

It came on quite quickly for me. One moment I was tasting some very fine whiskey at a distillery in Dublin, the next I had a throbbing headache and my nose was gushing.

“It's just hay fever,” I tried to reason with myself. “No way this good (ahem) Irish son has taken Covid into the home of the woman who raised him.” The test would prove otherwise. My heart sank in the kitchen where so much of my formative years occurred. This was a place of memory, of food and laughter, of secret raids to the biscuit cupboard and smacks from wooden spoons for failing homework. Now it was somewhere I waited with bated breath for the appearance of a second line on a test. It emerged, in almost unseemly haste, a big thick signal that all the luck of my ducking and diving to avoid Covid had run out.

ALAN GRANVILLE Author Alan Granville with his mother on a previous trip back to Ireland.

“Well s....”

All the rest of our plans for the trip had now been torpedoed. A family reunion in County Mayo, on the west coast of the country, to finally celebrate our wedding two years prior ... gone. We had planned to get hitched there at the Westport Woods Hotel in 2020, but then Covid swept that away. We eloped to Queenstown instead and decided that we would hold a meal at the hotel when we finally returned to Ireland. Now we couldn’t go. Again.

Another momentous event, my aunty's 90th birthday, was also unceremoniously shafted. She was due to fly from the UK to share her celebrations with us. I could hear the disappointment in her voice as I let her know it couldn't happen. Cue another stream of guilt.

Bonding

It didn't take long for my husband to test positive after me, just a day later in fact. So now we were at home in isolation, masks on, staying as far away from my mum as we could, eating meals in separate rooms, feeling a bit glum.

But here's the strange thing, that despair wore off, rather quickly, actually. We all just hung out, at a reasonable distance. Instead of filling our days with trips and nights out with friends, and being constantly busy to maximise our time there, we just relaxed together. We watched TV, cheered on Wimbledon, talked about news events, caught up on old times. I got rundowns on all the latest scandals on the soaps. We watched movies, Netflix, and listened to triumphant Irish rugby performances (sorry, not sorry All Blacks). The most important decisions of the day were what was in the fridge for the evening’s dinner and whether we should open the rosé first or the pinot gris. My sister and her partner, both recently recovered from Covid, would pop around. It was family time on a brand-new chilled out scale. I don't remember a time in my life when I just hung out with the most important woman in the world to me.

A bonus for my mum was getting to connect with my husband. They had only met once before, four years prior when he asked her for permission to marry me (the old romantic). Now they got time to truly bond. And bond they did. Probably too much in fact, as I think she prefers him to me.

Thankfully both of our Covid experiences were the mild type. A bit of coughing, extensive use of tissues for noses, but no serious dramas. As someone who is immunocompromised but with every available shot and booster, I was relieved.

It looked like we had avoided passing it on too, as we neared the end of our iso. But as I said, viruses are going to virus and one morning mum woke up with a sniffy nose. She did her first home test and passed it with flying colours. By “passed”, I mean she tested positive. I was wrapped with guilt. After all she had studiously avoided it, even when my sister went down with it. They had been so careful, and yet here I was dragging it into the house like muddy boots from a footy pitch.

ALAN GRANVILLE We finally got to the spot at the Westport Woods Hotel where we were due to get married in 2020.

But the bonding continued as we stayed at home, now with masks off finally. Thankfully she only got a mild dose having been vaxxed and double boosted. Eventually the hubby and I, free from Covid, ventured out of the house and got to see some of the country. And we finally visited the hotel in Westport where we missed both our wedding and later that celebration meal, which had gone ahead as we Zoomed in hundreds of kilometres away.

We stood on the very spot where we were due to be married exactly two years before. A lot has happened over the years, a lot had happened in just the few days prior. But I will never forget the time I got to spend hanging out with my wonderful mum, Covid and all.