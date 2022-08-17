Having a baby didn't stop us from heading off on our New York OE

Brooke and Jeshua Sharkey moved to New York with their baby daughter Clover after winning the US green card lottery.

After their big OE plans in 2020 were cancelled by Covid, Brooke and Jeshua Sharkey decided to move on with their lives and start a family.

They couldn’t have imagined that two years on, their daughter Clover would be about to celebrate her first birthday in New York City.

“We had a baby on the way, we were looking at buying a house,” said Brooke, 29.

“We had kind of put that whole travel dream on the backburner.”

Every year for the past four years, the couple had been entering the US green card lottery – officially known as the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program – where 55,000 permanent residency visas are made available to those from eligible countries in a random selection process.

The lottery is free to enter, and those who are successful can permanently live and work in the US.

Supplied Brooke was 25 weeks pregnant when the couple was issued a green card.

In 2020, the Sharkeys found out they had been selected. But because then-President Donald Trump had ordered an immigration ban due to Covid, they figured it was unlikely anything would come of it.

Then in early 2021, the US resumed visa processing, and in June, the Sharkeys were invited to the consulate in Auckland for their green card interview. They were issued the visa on the spot, and had six months to activate it.

At that point, Brooke was 25 weeks pregnant. The couple faced a dilemma over whether they should settle down in New Zealand, as planned, or follow their American dream?

“We did sit down with our families – because we were potentially taking a grandchild away,” Brooke said.

“But it was like, this is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity. So if we can make it happen, we should just go for it.”

Clover was born in September, and the couple decided they would make the move in the last week of their six-month window, so she could spend as much time with family in New Zealand as possible. In December, they were off.

Supplied The couple moved to New York with their baby in December 2021.

The couple chose to live in New York – which Brooke admits was largely inspired by what they had seen on screen (“we’re obsessed with Friends”), though Jeshua had visited once before.

“We thought, no one regrets moving to New York – it seemed like a really cool place to live.”

While landing in the middle of winter with a young baby was challenging, Brooke says it wasn’t quite as hard as they had expected. One bonus was they had little trouble finding an apartment in the popular borough of Brooklyn, because the city had emptied out for Christmas.

Moving over straight from Auckland’s lockdown meant they were already used to caring for Clover without a lot of support, Brooke said.

“Some people ask, is it hard not having family around to babysit and help you out, but we haven’t known too different.”

Brooke said they are fortunate to have a “very flexible” work arrangement that enables them to share parenting duties. Both work remotely for the same New Zealand-based company – Jeshua as a web designer, and Brooke doing social media and customer support – and are able to choose their own hours.

“We could get jobs here but we love the flexibility of this New Zealand company we’re working for. It means we can go out most days... sometimes we’ll take the subway into the city and go to Washington Square Park during Jesh’s lunch break, and I’ll hang out with Clover, and he’ll go work in a cafe.”

The only downside is being paid in New Zealand dollars, which don’t go as far when converted into USD.

“The cost of living is hard. But we justify it as, hey, it’s New York, you kind of expect it to be more expensive.”

Brooke, who documents their daily life on TikTok, said they love the lifestyle offered by the city, being able to get around easily by foot or public transport, with a new coffee shop, restaurant, museum exhibition or pop-up event to discover every day.

She’s also had no trouble making friends with fellow parents in the neighbourhood.

“Not knowing anyone, I’ve had to put myself out there a bit. I started out with posting in a local neighbourhood Facebook group, and asked if anyone had babies the same age as mine, and started a little weekly playgroup in the park. It’s grown to be 20 people now.

“We hang out in the park every week, but we also hang out outside of that, and get drinks together. It’s been key to feeling more at home here.”

Brooke said the best thing about living in the US is feeling like they’re travelling all the time, whether that be crossing the bridge and exploring Manhattan, heading to Washington, D.C or Philadelphia, or flying to another state – they’ve had recent holidays in Dallas, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

“There’s so many cool places – each state feels like a different country.”

While the green card allows them to stay indefinitely, they plan to take things year by year. They’ll be coming back to New Zealand for Christmas to catch up with family, and after that plan to return to New York for at least another year.

“We’re really curious to see how we feel after going back to New Zealand – if we’ll miss New York while we’re there, or if we’ll miss family and friends once we come back.”

But Brooke said they’re glad they decided to take the plunge and make the move when they did.

“Moving overseas with a kid or travelling with a kid is not as big and crazy as people might think," she said.

“The value in making these kinds of memories and having these kinds of experiences is so great... I still have moments every week where I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I actually live in New York’.”

As for Clover, when she turns one next month, the well-travelled tot will have already checked off some iconic Big Apple experiences.

“I’m like ‘wow, you’ve got such a cool life, you’ve been up the Empire State Building, and at Central Park every weekend’,” Brooke said.

“She comes along for all the adventures.”