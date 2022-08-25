How to spot a Kiwi traveller overseas: Covid edition

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: Where have you been hiding, fellow Kiwis? The overnight buses, hostels, look-out points, surf beaches and must-do activities have been bereft of Antipodean twangs and vowel munching for far too long. And now you’ve busted out of the bubble and making up for lost time as we’d almost forgotten you.

Thankfully, even in these Covid times, there are some giveaway signs of the lesser-spotted Kiwi traveller.

Waving the flag on masks

The dead giveaway. From Auckland Airport to the world, you’re out there reminding us that the virus is omnipresent. You’re looking out for your health, our health, and your travel insurance company’s claims department. So thanks for that. Long after my masks have been binned, and I’ve forgotten the fogged up glasses and chaffed marks behind my ears, you roll up vaxxed and mouth-and-nose covered ready to dole out a serving of guilt and shame to the hordes of mask-free faces.

READ MORE:

* Souvenir shops should have died in the pandemic

* Welcome back to the global tourism fight, New Zealand. You're late

* Save or splurge on holiday? What to go cheap on and when to spend big to make the most out of your travels



But by day five or six of the holiday, the cloth coverings and N95 hospital grade masks seem to be conveniently left behind in your hotel rooms and restaurants. Funny that.

Forms, vaccine certificates, travel insurance certificates online and in-hand

You can never be too careful right? And given that the numbers of Kiwis fluent in a foreign language is abysmally low, better yet to wave a wad of official-looking documents, QR codes and vaccine certificates printed off and on your phone to wave in front of anybody looking remotely official.

These are still officially required in some destinations, but the numbers are dwindling. And you always see a hint of despair in the little Antipodean traveller’s eyes when the stern looking border guard or healthcare clipboard holder just waves them through with no questions asked. Better to be safe than sorry though, eh?

Still in awe of modern public transport systems

Thailand. India. Portugal. Italy. Germany. Vietnam. France. Japan. The UK. New York. China. Malaysia. Bosnia (Bosnia?!) All have superior public transport networks than little old New Zealand. I suppose it’s no wonder that any New Zealander, who’s probably been through owning two or three cars at least before their first trip abroad, is rightly celebrating when they can get from point A to point B with relative ease, speed and cost. No need to tie your self-esteem to petrol prices when it’s this easy. It can be done!

Unsplash Many Western European restaurants will put a small cover charge per person on the bill, the US demands 10% extra at a minimum.

Thrown off by tipping culture

I hate tipping. Not because I’m cheap (although I’m that too), but there’s something within the New Zealand psyche that rightly finds tipping goes against our egalitarian values: it seems deeply unfair to subsidise the wages of service workers in such an overt way. Should a worker’s wages be left up to chance of the generosity of who walks in the door that day? Can’t minimum wages and fairer contracts just be legislated?

There’s something that sours the server-customer relationship when you realise the chirpy smiles, speedy service, conversation and general hosting is down to squeezing 20% or 15% instead of 10% from you on top of the food and drinks bill. It’s made more confusing by different tipping etiquette across borders.

Many Western European restaurants will put a small cover charge per person on the bill, the US demands 10% extra at a minimum, but south of the border it’s not required. Japanese hosts would be aghast to receive tips, yet a sneaky 12.5% “discretionary” service charge has become the norm in London (but seldom elsewhere in the UK). It’s a minefield.

Value-focussed and budget conscious – just don’t call us cheap

Blame rampant inflation across the globe. Blame our high-cost, low wage economy that makes saving increasingly difficult. Blame the perennially weak New Zealand dollar. Whatever it is, New Zealanders on holiday can’t or don’t splash the cash. That’s even though dining out, bar-hopping, flights and hotel or villa stays can be relatively cheaper compared to home.

Maybe call it being value conscious, but I’ll more often hear a Kiwi accent on long-distance buses, free walking tours, hikes, or exploring the cafes and bars around hostels and backpacker areas than I do at bottle-service beach clubs (“paying to go to the beach? No way!”), five-star hotel foyers or Michelin restaurants. You save the flashy posing and huge credit card bills for those ostentatious Aussies and Americans, and I respect that. I’ll see you in the foreign supermarkets drooling over the discounts compared to back home.

Coffee snobs

And rightly so. I cannot tell you how disappointed I was by my first jet-lag-busting caffeine hit in Rome (standing of course). I’ve come to ordering – in botched Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and French – a double espresso with a bit of milk on the side to try and come up with something palatable. Order a latte or cappuccino and you’ll end up with a pint of milk.

The situation is improving from the bad old days. I think when I arrived in London in 2014 there were only a handful of good coffee places. Always run by Antipodeans. Kiwis on holiday rightly seek these out and stare in wonder why chains like Starbucks, Tim Horton’s or Costa Coffee can thrive. Heathens.