I left NZ for the UK during the first lockdown. I haven't come back

OPINION: I moved to the UK (Wiltshire in England) by myself in April 2020.

Yes, I left the relative safety of the first lockdown in New Zealand for a country riddled with Covid.

Let me explain.

There was no real reason for leaving New Zealand. I wasn't unhappy or struggling, or thought the grass would be greener elsewhere. I had a well-paid job in the public service, lovely friends, a house, and a good life by anyone's standards.

But the UK had been calling me for a long time.

Both of my grandmothers were born and raised in England, and each time I visited here, I felt very connected and at home.

Personal circumstances meant it was never quite the right time, and I was 33 when I finally decided to move.

I got a visa, quit my job, secured a job in the UK (lower paid, but a solid foot in the door), booked flights, and began tying up loose ends.

Then the pandemic hit. What would you have done?

The first year was nothing short of hell. Setting up in a new country and starting a new job during a global pandemic is not an experience I wish to repeat, but I did it.

The most pleasant surprise has been how warm and friendly Brits are once you get past the ultra-polite veneer.

I made lovely friends through work, although I think lockdowns helped as people weren't as busy and were looking for walking or picnic buddies.

The British Isles are truly gorgeous, and the length of human history is mind-blowing to a Kiwi.

I'm considering doing a DNA test just to see where I fit into it all.

It's hard to choose just a few highlights so far, but I have to include fossil hunting on the Jurassic Coast, an exhilarating day trip to St Kilda, hiking around Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), falconry at a castle in the Yorkshire Dales, seeing stage shows in London, and learning about the history in Belfast.

Best of all is there's a good classic pub everywhere you require one.

Next year I'll do more travel abroad, as there's so much within arm's reach.

The cost of living here seems a lot lower, especially housing, and I was able to buy a place outright after selling in New Zealand.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF With Kiwis leaving from most regions to travel overseas, but most migrants sticking to large cities, the brain drain is likely to hit the regions harder.

Although I was earning less until a recent promotion, I had about the same amount of disposable income.

On the downside, British politics appear dirty and populist, and critical public services seem to be buckling.

Over the last several decades, the UK's population has grown significantly, but successive governments haven't invested commensurate amounts in infrastructure and services, and now there is growing social unrest, and many people's quality of life is decreasing.

I miss the much smaller problems and relative political calm in New Zealand. Now you all must try to avoid creating the same issues for yourselves.

I also miss my mum a lot, and my New Zealand-based friends, but it's hardly surprising that's the worst part.

I'm finally getting back for a visit this Christmas.

I miss the peace and easy access to uninhabited places.

In New Zealand, you can go for a day hike in the mountains and not see another soul.

Brits are absolutely packed onto this island, which can be a bit overwhelming when you just want some peace.

I miss the wild and untouched outdoors in New Zealand, with the familiar bird calls, the smell of the ocean or flax in springtime, and the far, far superior weather.

Currently, there are no plans to return to New Zealand, but I may someday.

I suspect any move back would be because things get too crazy over here, and I crave the simpler, quieter life New Zealand can offer.

There is a lot more travelling to be done and experiences to be had over here before that happens though.

Life's toughest times are the most educational if you choose to see them that way - albeit usually in hindsight.

I've now built a great life here like I did in New Zealand.

I think the moral of this story is that if you're open to opportunity and experience, you'll find wonderful people and places everywhere.