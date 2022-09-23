Anxious Traveller: How to get past your pre-trip anxiety

If the lead-up to a trip causes you more anxiety than excitement, you’re not alone.

OPINION: When it comes to travel, anticipation of a trip is said to be half the fun.

For me, this is true up until a couple of weeks before I’m due to depart. I’ll be happily planning all the cool things I’m going to do – the restaurants I’m going to try, the bookstores I’m going to visit – and all of a sudden, that excitement turns to dread.

I start thinking about all the things that could go wrong. I start viewing the humdrum of my everyday life through rose-tinted glasses – “I’m going to miss my energising walk to work, and my lovely weekend laundry routine”.

I start questioning why I’d even wanted to leave the comfort and safety of home and venture out into the big wide world in the first place. In fact, maybe I’d rather not go at all.

I asked clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland of Umbrella Wellbeing if this sort of pre-trip anxiety is normal. It is, he says, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing – it can actually be harnessed for good.

“Anxiety is often your brain’s way of saying, ‘oh my god, I’m worried about something, do something!’ – this helps you to activate a plan.”

Sutherland’s suggestion is to write down a list of everything that’s going through your mind about your trip. From there, you can figure out the things you can control, and the things you can’t.

I have a trip to New York coming up soon. It will be my first long-haul flight in three years, and my first time in the US. I’m losing sleep over a number of scenarios, including but not limited to: how grotty I’ll feel at the end of the flight, how I’ll get to my accommodation and the possibility that something will have gone wrong with the booking, leaving me with nowhere to stay, and what happens if I get sick over there. Oh, and the potential for awkwardness when it comes to figuring out the tipping culture.

Of course, I do have control over most of these things. There are ways to make a flight more comfortable. I can look up how to get from the airport into the city, and school up on tipping. Insurance will cover me in the event of illness or injury. And if nine-year-old Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York can sort himself out with a five-star hotel at short notice, I’m pretty sure I’ll be ok.

Supplied Unlike Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2, hopefully my New York stay won’t involve any Trump encounters.

Still, realising most concerns have obvious solutions doesn’t magically erase my anxiety. But Sutherland says you shouldn’t try to avoid these sorts of emotions – it’s better to accept them, knowing they’ll eventually pass.

Because ultimately, the best way to get past pre-trip anxiety is simply by going on the trip. Many of us haven’t done much travelling over the past few years, so it’s easy to forget the majority of our fears never eventuate. And if they do, they usually end up being no big deal. As a wise, well-travelled friend recently told me, there are few problems that can’t be fixed with a working cellphone and a credit card.

“It’s that short-term pain for long-term gain sort of situation,” Sutherland says.

“There’s nothing better than just practising, and being in it, and doing it, and doing it again.”

