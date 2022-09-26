These are the best days to book off in 2023

Matariki has become a widely accepted festival across the country. (First published, September 25, 2020.)

As we emerge from the long stretch of no public holidays (although the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has given us a bonus day off) and begin to hurtle towards Christmas, now is a good time to put some thought into your leave plans for next year.

The best place to start is by familiarising yourself with New Zealand’s public holidays and when they fall in 2023.

If you work a Monday to Friday week, with a bit of strategic annual leave use, you can extend these public holidays to maximise your time out of office.

Here are the key dates to plan around.

READ MORE:

* Planning a solo trip? Start with these 10 destinations

* Here's an upgrade you actually have a shot at getting

* New Zealand cycle trails named among world's most Instagrammed



123rf As another year draws to a close, it’s time to start getting in those leave requests for 2023.

Waitangi Day: February 3 to 6

February 6 falls on a Monday in 2023, giving you an automatic three-day weekend. You might as well stretch it to four days by taking the Friday off, too.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

If you’re in Auckland or Nelson... Monday, January 30 is your Anniversary Day, so you could use four days of annual leave to take the rest of the week off, and enjoy 10 days out of office in a row.

Easter: April 7 to 16

It’s an early Easter in 2023, with Good Friday on April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10. Why not stay in holiday mode by taking the rest of the week off? School holidays begin this week, too.

AL used: 4 days

Out of office: 10 days

If you’re in Southland... Tuesday, April 11 is your Anniversary Day, so you’ll get five days off in a row anyway, meaning if you use the above strategy, you can save one of your annual leave days.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Anzac Day falls on a Tuesday in 2023, so you’ll need to book the Monday off if you want a long weekend.

Anzac Day: April 22 to 25

You’ll need to put in a leave request to get a long weekend for Anzac Day in 2023, as it falls on a Tuesday. You know what to do – book that Monday off, stat.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

King's Birthday: June 2 to 5

The monarch might be different, but the holiday stays the same, with Monday, June 5 off. Go on, take the Friday, too.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

123rf After celebrating the first-ever Matariki public holiday in June, in 2023 it will take place in July.

Matariki: July 8 to 16

In 2023, we’ll have a bit more of a break between King’s Birthday and Matariki, which will be observed on Friday, July 14. It’s also the second week of the school holidays, so parents might like to take the rest of the week off.

AL used: 4 days

Out of office: 9 days

Labour Day: October 20 to 23

Hooray, we’ve made it through the winter months. Celebrate with another long weekend, taking the Friday (October 20) as annual leave before enjoying Labour Day off on the Monday.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

If you’re in Hawke’s Bay... Friday, October 20 is your Anniversary Day, so no need to take the extra day as annual leave.

If you’re in Marlborough... Your Anniversary Day is Monday, October 30, so consider taking off the four days after Labour Day and you’ll get 10 days off in a row.

Christmas and New Year: December 23 to January 2

Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a Monday and Tuesday this year, giving you a tidy four-day weekend. Book those awkward limbo days in between Christmas and New Year off, and you’ll return to work relaxed and refreshed for 2024.

AL used: 3 days

Out of office: 11 days