The annoying air travel behaviour that could put your life at risk

Siobhan Downes is a senior travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: There I was, sliding my case into the free space in the overhead bin above my seat, when a fellow passenger materialised beside me.

“Be careful,” she said anxiously, pointing to the enormous tote I was attempting to squeeze my bag beside. “I have some VERY fragile, VERY expensive items in there.”

I apologised, promising I wouldn’t disturb anything.

But then, being the passive-aggressive snake I am, I spent the rest of the long-haul flight seething, too nervous to retrieve any items from my bag, and annoyed I had been put in this position.

READ MORE:

* Mum of two refuses to switch seats on plane so family could sit together: 'I am not a villain'

* Can bigger overhead bins ease pre-flight boarding stress?

* Airlines add bigger overhead bins but don't want you to pack more



I passed the time brainstorming what the precious cargo possibly could have been – a selection of Ming vases? Faberge eggs, perhaps?

123RF The overhead bins bring out the worst in some passengers.

Of all the bad in-flight behaviours – the seat kicking, the sock removing, the loud talking – the one that grinds my gears the most is the inevitable battle over the overhead bins.

While airlines have found a way to control every other centimetre and gram of the in-flight experience, for the most part, it’s left up to passengers to fight this particular turf war (although some budget airlines, like easyJet and Ryanair, are already charging more for overhead stowing privileges).

The problem is, you give some passengers an inch, and they’ll make a mile-high mess of it.

United Airlines recently attempted to educate people on overhead bin best practice with a TikTok that showed a passenger neatly stowing their case on its side, so it takes up the least possible room.

It makes perfect sense in theory. But the reality is, of course, a different story.

Part of the issue is while airlines have weight limits for carry-on luggage, there’s no standard bag size.

Airline rules also generally allow for one carry-on bag, and one personal item, like a handbag or laptop bag. But in most cases, this is loosely enforced.

So while the idea is that passengers have one small bag under the seat in front, and one larger case in the overhead bin, what ends up happening is the latter is stuffed with an array of oversized, misshapen bags – as well as jackets, purses and other belongings, which could have been placed at their feet.

iStock Not everyone has the perfectly-sized carry-on case.

As passengers max out the allocated space for a row, others have to look elsewhere. So you get a passenger in row 45 having to use free stowage space above, say, row 58. This subsequently creates drama during the already fraught process of disembarking the plane, as the passenger is forced to backtrack to retrieve their bags.

Then there's what I experienced with my fellow passenger and her Faberge eggs– people just being plain precious about their stuff.

Look, I get that if you’re travelling with valuable or fragile items, carrying them onto the plane is the only option. But you shouldn't make this someone else's problem – specifically, your rowmate who is equally entitled to the overhead bin space.

But more importantly, this sort of behaviour can also have deadly consequences. There have been several cases of flight emergencies where, instead of immediately evacuating the plane before it turned into a fiery wreck, passengers prioritised fetching their belongings – wasting potentially life-saving seconds.

This was of such concern that there was at least one proposal to look into installing locks on the overhead bins, so in an emergency, passengers simply wouldn’t be able to access their stuff.

Depressingly, one of the arguments against this noted that having locks could make an evacuation take even longer, as people would inevitably attempt to bust them open.

Thankfully, on my flight, I never had the opportunity to find out whether my life would be put at risk by passengers who valued their property over other people.

But clearly we need to find a way to resolve this ongoing battle over the overhead bins – for both our sanity, and safety.

What is the etiquette for using the overhead lockers on a plane? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.