'A joke that went too far': Meet New Zealand's flag-obsessed couple

When Dave Carter and Tracy Abbott downloaded a flags of the world quiz app to pass the time on a flight, little did they know it would inspire a new hobby – or as they call it, a “Flagsession”.

The Hamilton couple now have three flagpoles of their own, which they use to fly different flags every day, and a Facebook group, Youtube channel and Instagram account all dedicated to their newfound passion for vexillology (the study of flags).

“It was like a joke that went too far,” said Carter.

The pair admit they struggled to recognise most flags when they first went through the app. But being “pretty obsessive” types, they set out to learn as many as possible.

READ MORE:

* Forget the itinerary - plan for spontaneous travel instead

* 'Is this place for real?': The travellers who visited the West Coast and never left

* Window, middle or aisle? What your plane seat preference says about you



Carter said it took him about a week to learn the flags of the 194 sovereign states. Then he started ticking off the flags of overseas territories and dependent areas.

“Like South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands – I'd never heard of it, let alone would have known the flag.”

Supplied The couple often embark on flag spotting missions, scouting out flags in the wild.

As the couple filled their memory banks with more and more flags, they started noticing them in the wild.

“We were driving and saw the Isle of Man flag flying near Whitianga,” said Abbott.

“We pulled over and were like, ‘wow, how weird to see the flag of such a small place flying somewhere in New Zealand’. We got a selfie with it.”

And so a new hobby was born, with the couple driving the length of the North Island as well as travelling to several South Island destinations in a bid to find as many flags as possible.

The pair, who met through their love of long-distance running, have also discovered dozens of flags on foot.

“It’s better because you can see so much more down driveways and places you might miss in the car,” said Carter.

Abbott added: “Even just in Hamilton, we’ve found Laos, and the flag of a city in Germany called Munster.”

About a year ago, the pair decided to formalise their love of flags by creating social media pages under the name “Flagsession”. For a start, they would post selfies from their flag spotting expeditions, and share some fun facts about the country or territory.

They’ve since built up a community of more than 400 fellow flag lovers on Facebook, organising flag swaps, running flag design competitions, and hosting flag battles, as well as starting a podcast to discuss all things flag-related.

The couple even got a write-up in a local newspaper in the US after one of their flag battles caught the attention of residents of a small community in Iowa, named Slater, and voted their flag to victory.

One member of the community sent them the Slater flag, which they proudly displayed on one of the flagpoles at their Hamilton home – making it likely the only time the Slater flag has ever been flown in New Zealand.

But not everyone has reacted so positively. The vexillology community could be “a bit serious, intimidating and finicky”, the couple said, which has resulted in them being told off a few times.

“There’s so many crazy rules in terms of what you’re allowed to do with a flag – like it should never touch the floor. Some countries have whole documents of regulations around what you’re allowed to do with a flag. Like it can’t appear on uniforms, you can’t hold it horizontally,” Abbott explained.

They were previously pinged by commenters for attempting to fly three flags on one pole – international flag protocol generally dictates that each national flag should have its own pole. They’ve since rectified that issue by purchasing two more flag poles.

Supplied Dave with three flags Tracy gifted him for his birthday – New Brunswick, Isle of Skye, and Brittany.

But while the couple acknowledge they still have a lot to learn, they want their community to be a safe, non-political space where vexillology is accessible to all.

As the New Zealand flag referendums back in 2015 and 2016 had shown, it was a topic that more people were interested in than you might expect.

“When that came up, people were all of a sudden like ‘we love our flag’,” said Carter – who, for the record, voted to keep our existing flag (“it’s still not my favourite, but it’s got that regalness about it, like a world flag should have”).

The couple had plenty of flag-related projects in the works, including a potential campaign to get Hamilton its own official city flag. But overall, they would just love to see more people flying their flags in Aotearoa.

“There are so many empty flagpoles out there on properties,” said Carter.

“We’ve flag-spotted everywhere, we would know.”