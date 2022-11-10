Battle in the skies: When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

We’re talking about a few inches. Less than the length of a pencil, in most cases.

But recline your plane seat even that meagre amount that the airline allows, and you may as well have declared a full-blown territorial conflict.

When it comes to air travel etiquette, no issue is more hotly debated than an economy passenger’s right to recline.

It has spawned countless op-eds, social media posts, and even products – such as the controversial Knee Defender, a device that makes it physically impossible for the seat in front to budge.

A TikTok video asking the question “is this the most reclined seat in the history of aviation?” has been viewed 4.7 million times, receiving more than 178,000 likes.

It’s even been the trigger for air rage incidents – including one infamous flight in the US that was forced to make an emergency landing after a man tried to choke the woman in front of him who had reclined her seat.

Why is it such a controversial move? Because in economy cabins, seats have become smaller, legroom has been reduced, and even an inch can make a huge difference in comfort.

The most aggressive recliners would argue that if a seat has been designed to recline, why shouldn’t you be able to do so? You paid for the seat, and with that comes the privilege to use all of its functions.

Of course, once these passengers lean back, this will usually trigger those behind them to do the same – leading to a domino effect of discomfort.

Other passengers take a more nuanced approach. They think it’s polite to alert the person behind you before you recline, and maybe not lean back to the seat’s full potential.

Many in this camp also agree the courteous thing to do is to pull your seat back into the upright position for meal service, so the passengers behind them don’t end up with their tray tables at their noses. Flight attendants also tend to suggest passengers do this.

Others reckon you shouldn’t do it at all on certain flights. Earlier this year, Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry expressed her disapproval at a passenger who reclined their seat on an hour-long domestic flight.

But some pointed out to her that for passengers with arthritis, chronic pain and other health issues, the slight angle could make a big difference in comfort, even on a short flight.

Travel writer Ben Groundwater, who has covered the issue extensively, has come up with a kind of middle ground.

“To me it's pretty simple,” he wrote in an article outlining the rules of air travel every passenger should know.

“Unless you have a medical reason for reclining your seat, don't do it on short domestic flights. On long-haul journeys, keep your seat upright during meal times, and take-off and landing.

“The rest of the time, you have the right to recline whenever you want.”

