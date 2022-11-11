The one passport rule most of us forget to follow

Photographer James Gilberd shares his tricks for taking a passport photo you'll be proud to flash at the check-in counter.

The golden rule of international travel? Don’t forget your passport.

But actually, it’s not as simple as that. Even if you’re clutching that passport in your hot little hand, you can still be tripped up by problems – like trying to travel on an expired passport, or one that doesn’t have at least six months’ validity, as is required by some countries. If your passport is dog-eared or ripped, it also might not be accepted.

But there’s another passport rule that many Kiwis don’t know about. You’re meant to do it as soon as you receive a new passport – but it’s an easy one to miss.

You’re supposed to sign your passport. In fact, it’s not actually valid until you do so.

This is because passports must follow standards set by the International Civil Aviation Authority. And these require a signature – or “usual mark” – of the holder to be included in a passport.

On New Zealand passports, the line on which you sign is located on page 3 – the same page that explains the security elements of your passport. On some passports it will be at the bottom of the page, and on some newer versions it will be at the top.

According to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), a signature is required from all passport holders except children under 10.

If you’re unable to sign your passport, you’ll need to get what’s called an endorsement – basically a label that contains extra information. This can also be done if the person’s names are longer than 48 characters, if letters in their name have accents or macrons, or if the person wears a head covering for religious or medical reasons.

Parents must not sign their children’s passports. If a child aged 10 years or over has not yet developed their own signature, they can leave it blank, but border officials may make them fill it in.

The good thing about this rule is it won’t ruin your holiday if you’ve forgotten to do it – as long as someone has a pen, you can sort it out on the spot. And in some cases, it might not be checked at all.

DIA deputy chief executive service delivery and operations Maria Robertson explained that in the past, signatures and photos were things a border guard might look at to check a person carrying the passport was the genuine holder.

But these days, passports contain a chip. When going through SmartGates, the facial recognition technology compares your face to the information stored on the chip in your passport, so the signature itself may not be looked at by a person.

“While signatures aren’t as important these days, we do advise people to err on the side of caution and always sign your passport as soon as you receive it,” she said.

“If you find out prior to travel that you haven’t, do so as soon as possible. We don’t control how border rules are enforced in other countries, and border guards may still ask you to sign your passport if you have forgotten to do so.”