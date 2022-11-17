Airport etiquette: To stack or not to stack? What should you do with trays after the security screening?

We asked the Wellington newsroom if they are stackers or bolters?

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

There are probably few places on Earth that are as intimidating, and equally frustrating, as the security screening at airports.

Got a flying etiquette issue you’d like us to tackle? Email travel@stuff.co.nz

The longer the queue, the more time even the most innocent of travellers gets to think that they will somehow fall foul of the regulations.

READ MORE:

* I had a fight on a plane over reclining my seat - and I won

* Are you one of those people who stands up as soon as the plane lands?

* Plane seat etiquette: How where you sit determines the rules you should follow

* Battle in the skies: When is it acceptable to recline your seat?



Simple instructions like “take your laptop out of your bag”, “have you anything left in your pockets?”, “coats off”, seem to flummox the most seasoned of travellers. And that’s before we get onto the extra spiciness that liquid-resistant international flying brings.

AVSEC/Supplied To stack, or not to stack?

It is no wonder that many of us want to get out of the area as soon as possible. But hold on a second now, what are you going to do with that big grey tray that just held your phone and wallet in?

To stack or not to stack, that is the question.

I’ve been lucky to fly this year, domestically and internationally, and it seems as if the urge to stack has waned. While I wait for that frisson of excitement of whether my bag and tray will continue straight directly into my clutches, or get pushed down the scenic route towards the border guards, I have ended up becoming a de facto stacker as fellow travellers bolt for their gates.

During the recent northern hemisphere summer of flight chaos, Irish author Marian Keyes took to Twitter to encourage passengers to stack to help the already overworked system at Dublin Airport.

“If you've just come through security in Dublin Airport in the last few minutes, in case you're wondering, the furious woman calling after you, 'I'll just stack the empty trays you abandoned, will I?' was me. There isn't enough staff, they're working like dogs, have a heart.”

She found many supporters.

“Oh my god THANK YOU. Last time I went through security I must have stacked like 20 trays because I was so outraged seeing everyone walking off like they were in a restaurant. At least in a restaurant they'd have bloody tipped. So rude!” was one comment.

“I worked at Heathrow and am convinced that the world should be immediately divided into people who stacked their security tray and people who don’t. And shortly after that, the non-stackers should be fired directly into the sun,” was a rather more aggrieved commentator.

But should it actually be your responsibility to stack the trays?

Guards at quiet security screenings, or those which are fortunate enough to have enough employees on hand, should be able to manage the trays themselves.

There are even some systems which can break if the stacking system isn’t done correctly (all those “Don’t stack above this line” warnings), so by helping you may end up causing more delays.

So what is the official response? Well according to the Aviation Security Service, it's a fine line between stacking and bolting.

“There is no hard and fast rule on who stacks the trays,” said a spokesperson.

“One of our officers will gather the trays and return them, but it is always appreciated when passengers push their tray to the end of the rollers once they have removed their belongings, as this will help other passengers to move through screening more smoothly.”

What do you think? Be sure to vote in the poll above, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.