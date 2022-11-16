Are you one of those people who stands up as soon as the plane lands?

The plane touches down. The "ding" signals the seatbelt sign has been switched off. Do you stand up right away, or remain in your seat?

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

Some things in life are certain. One of them is the moment a plane touches down, people are going to stand up.

It’s quite possibly the travel equivalent of the saying “a watched pot never boils”. It’s unlikely to make the disembarkation process any faster.

So why leap to your feet and spend 10 minutes hovering awkwardly in the aisle, groin-to-butt with other passengers, when you could be enjoying the comparatively abundant personal space offered by remaining in your seat?

READ MORE:

* Battle in the skies: When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

* Plane seat etiquette: How where you sit determines the rules you should follow

* The one passport rule most of us forget to follow



Before we continue with our Sir David Attenborough-like look into this curious traveller behaviour, it’s worth noting that as long as the seatbelt sign is on, you should still be in your seat.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The race to nowhere: Passengers who leap out of their seats before the plane doors have even opened.

“Staying seated until the seatbelt sign is switched off is an operational and regulatory requirement to keep everyone safe onboard,” an Air New Zealand spokesperson said.

“Customers are required to have their seatbelts on for taxi, take-off and landing and sometimes during the flight. We know our customers are sometimes eager to get going at their destinations but the majority of them are happy to enjoy a few extra minutes finishing off the movie they’ve been watching and packing up their belongings and doing a quick patdown of their pockets before they get off the aircraft.”

So at the very least, you have to wait until you hear the “ding” signalling the seatbelt sign has been switched off to make your move. But at this point the doors still aren’t open, so why do so many feel such an urgent need to get up?

There were a few possible explanations, said Gaynor Parkin, a registered clinical psychologist and CEO of Umbrella Wellbeing.

It could be that it gives an illusion of control, in what is essentially an uncontrollable situation – “standing up will help me get off sooner”.

For Type A personalities – a category Parkin puts herself in – standing up was likely preferable to sitting and waiting, which may feel like a waste of time. “You always want to go on to the next thing... you want to get off and get on with the day.”

Others may be experiencing genuine anxiety, and are desperate to get off the plane.

“Working as a psychologist for the last 30 years, I know plane phobias and people having panic attacks when they’re in crowded places is really common.”

Finally, there could be those who stood up out of a sense of entitlement: “I’m special, I should get to get off first.”

Still, passengers are capable of containing themselves if specifically instructed to do so. Parkin recalled a recent flight where the flight attendant asked if everyone could remain seated to let a passenger who needed to attend a medical emergency disembark the plane first.

“People behaved beautifully – everyone sat, and the guy was able to get off,” she said, though adding the restraint shown by the passengers was short-lived.

“But as he was walking down the aisle, people were leaping up behind him.”

What do you think? Be sure to vote in the poll above, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.