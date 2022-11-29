The 15 best gifts for travel lovers in 2022

Whether you go for something practical or inspirational, there are endless gift options for travel lovers.

The great thing about shopping for travel lovers is you can go in so many directions.

You can opt for something practical that they can use on their next trip. You can go for something luxurious, that will upgrade their experience. Or you can choose something they can enjoy at home, as a reminder of past travels – or as inspiration for future adventures.

We’ve compiled a list of first class gift ideas for the traveller in your life – and don't worry, there’s not a scratch map in sight.

If they’re not already a cube convert, you’ll change their packing game with this handy set from Kathmandu. The clear windows make it easy to see what’s inside, whether it's cables and chargers, toiletries or socks and undies.

The gift of a tropical holiday might be out of your budget, but Pure Fiji's products are the next best thing. This Hydrate & Nourish set contains hydrating body lotion, body butter, nourishing exotic oil and lip balm in travel sizes perfect for popping in your toiletry bag. In scents like coconut lime blossom and guava, they’ll be transported to the islands – even if they’re just heading to the South Island.

Let them show off all the places they’ve been by gifting them these cute little resin planes with place names etched across the wings by Wellington artist Michele Bryant. Each plane is sold individually, so you can select the locations that mean the most to them.

Maximalist travellers who can’t go anywhere without their bling will love these Louenhide jewellery boxes. With interior compartment space, ring rolls, a pocket, and a secure zip closure, they’re ideal for transporting those precious gems.

It was 2022’s hottest travel accessory for a reason. Obviously, you wouldn’t wish any lost luggage dramas upon them – but with this trusty bluetooth baggage tracker (which pairs with Apple products, so make sure they’re an iPhone user) you’ll be gifting them some peace of mind.

For the nomad who claims they need nothing, we present the carry-on hammock. Designed by Australian outdoor apparel company Ghost Outdoors, the 260cm by 140cm hammock stuffs into a portable pouch, weighing about half a kilo – making it easy to take on camping adventures all over the globe.

If he's been toting around his toothbrush in a sandwich bag, it might be time for an upgrade. This washbag from R.M. Williams will do the job nicely, made from canvas with leather detailing and fully lined with a secure zip closure.

This gorgeous coffee table book is aimed at a new generation of conscious travellers. Slow Escapes explores hotels, guesthouses and hospitality venues located in rural areas, emphasising the beauty of community, sustainability and seasonality.

Save on wrapping paper by gifting them an experience. Kiwi company Chuffed Gifts offers a range of experience boxes, which come with a ticket and a booklet of activities for the recipient to choose from – there’s everything from surf lessons to skydiving on offer.

You’ll get serious brownie points for introducing them to the travel gadget they never knew they needed. There’s nothing worse than having to swap your favourite wireless headphones for the airline ones to use the in-flight entertainment system, but plug this handy little bluetooth transmitter into the headphone jack, and you can use your own.

Let them get into holiday mode at home with one of these luxury robes from Baksana. With velour outer and terry towelling inner, it’s the sort of robe they would be tempted to steal from a five-star hotel – but you can save them from being blacklisted with this thoughtful gift.

Instagram is so 2019. Physical photo prints are all the rage, thanks to nifty little gadgets like the Instax Mini Link 2. The compact printer links straight to their smartphone, and lets them print out all their favourite travel snaps on credit card-sized film. This gift set contains everything they need to get started, including film, a case and album.

Dubbed Room Service, this romantic fragrance from Vilhelm Parfumerie was inspired by the idea of Hollywood icon Greta Garbo stepping into a bath of rose petals in her suite at the famous Carlyle Hotel in New York. With one spray, they too can live the suite life.

If they’ve yet to discover the game-changing powers of noise cancelling headphones – or if they're in need of an upgrade – then why not gift them the most luxe pair on the market? Sony's latest wireless noise cancelling headphones have a refined design and some of the best sound quality and noise cancelling ability in the business.

This one is for true adventurers. Air New Zealand offers gift vouchers for its Mystery Break packages, which include flights to one of the airline’s 20 domestic destinations, two nights’ accommodation and either airport transfers or a rental car. The recipient can book in the dates that suit, and 48 hours before they travel, the destination will be revealed.