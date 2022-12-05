Travelling the world with kids is totally doable according to these parents

Vanessa and Kelvin Weir tooks their 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters travelling around Europe

Taking two kids on a 30-hour flight would be most parents worst nightmare, but Vanessa and Kelvin Weir say it doesn’t have to be.

In June the Taranaki couple took their daughters Mackenzie, 3, and Cleo, 1, to the UK and Europe for a three-and-a-half month holiday.

Friends and family told them they were crazy, and it wasn’t something they would do, but off they went.

“I think the plane ride was the first hurdle, and then I didn't really think about it after that,” Vanessa said.

“I would say, we were a little bit nervous but more excited about them being able to experience all the things I knew they would.”

The couple’s top tips for the long haul flight was to board the plane last, despite families being invited to board first.

Vanessa also said to have snacks on you at all times and travel with minimal gear.

Things like car seats could be hired through rental companies or purchased for cheap on Facebook Marketplace.

“The least amount of time in a small confined space the better.

“We only had one big suitcase between the four of us and three backpacks, this means one parent is having most of the bags and one is on the kids.”

The family travelled to England, Scotland, France, Germany, Portugal, Italy, and through Scandinavia.

They say the highlight was seeing the children grow and experience difference cultures and people.

“I think Mackenzie would tell you the best thing was probably her being able to eat ice cream every day,” Kelvin laughed.

“In places like Italy where they don't really see blue eyes blonde hair, they were obsessed with the girls and all the Nonnas (grandmothers) were wanting cuddles every day.”

The pair acknowledged there were stressful times such as when Mackenzie caught a diarrhoea bug before boarding a 20-hour flight.

But said it was the 95% good times and memories that will stick with them.

Their next trip will be in two years time when Kelvin competes in the knee board world championships in South Africa.

“Sometimes as a parent, you can get stuck in the day to day and people can get down about that,” Vanessa said.

“You don't have to take your kids to Europe, or the UK, or around the world, but to take a trip somewhere different, even just around New Zealand is a great chance to have a good time with family and have an experience that will help you and your kids grow.”

Vanessa said her biggest tip was just to roll with it because if you didn’t, you would mentally come undone.

There will be later nights, more ice creams, random naps, and different food, she said, but the key was to listen to your kids.

“Even if you have a toddler, if they tell you that they don't want to do something, and you force them, it's not going to turn out fun for anybody.

“Choose your activities wisely, if it’s hot, stay close to the beach and don’t try and do too much in the day.

“It will be better than you think.”