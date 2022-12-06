Flying etiquette: Should you wake the snoring passenger next to you?

A survey by Southern Cross found that approximately 50% of New Zealand adults will snore occasionally with 25% classed as habitual snorers.

We had barely got into the air when the first loud snort emanated from my flying neighbour in the aisle seat. I’d never seen someone go from wide wake to forty winks with such speed.

None of this would have mattered really, but I was a quandary of my own making. I’d been stuck in an eight-hour transit purgatory at the airport. To bide the time I did what a lot of travellers do, seek out the nearest bar. A few cheeky drinks, coupled with an unexpected delay on the tarmac, meant that nature was a-calling ... and it was a-calling fast. And I was trapped in the middle seat.

Once the seat belt sign was off I raced through the options in my head of the ways I could wake the sound-asleep stranger next to me. I could go for a curt “excuse me”, maybe a gentle tap to the shoulder, or to nudge his arm which was (incorrectly) on my armrest. In the end I fumbled and did a version of all three at the same time. Now I don’t speak Spanish but I’m pretty sure I got some choice words said to me. The thing is, once I got back to my seat, he was straight back to sleep and kept snoring for the remaining four hours of the flight.

Now I don’t think anyone can complain that if you are sitting smugly in the aisle seat, you are duty bound to let your inner companions out when the time comes to head to the toilet or stretch legs. Clamouring over isn’t an option as we are not all as nimble as Simone Biles, so sorry snoring aisle people, I don’t make the rules, you are going to be woken up. Obviously the same goes for dozing middle when window needs to get out.

But what if you don’t need to get past your flying acquaintance, you have never met them before and they are conked out and snoring loudly? Should you let them be?

Why do we snore?

Snoring is when your respiratory muscles in your throat start to relax, but they end up blocking or obstructing the air flow. As you breathe in and out, parts of the mouth and throat then start to vibrate, resulting in snoring sounds.

A survey by Southern Cross found that approximately 50% of New Zealand adults will snore occasionally with 25% classed as habitual snorers. Men snore more than women, and it gets worse with age.

There are a whole range of reasons why we snore, from our weight, to whether we smoke, as well as how much alcohol we consume.

A British Airways survey in 2017 found that an overwhelming majority of the 1500 respondents said they are okay to ignore snorers; 66% said they would leave the comatose alone.

Only 11% of Americans would prod their neighbour awake, while 20% of Brits would ‘accidentally’ nudge them.

Even if the person isn’t snoring, 80% said they would wake people to go to the toilet, but 40% said they would only do it once. A lot would depend on the length of the flight.

In the past, prodders have been removed from flights for overly aggressive wake-up calls. In 2015 a woman was taken off a plane in the US for continuously poking a seatmate with a pen to try and stop his snoring. He complained it felt like he was “being stung by bees”.

So what can passengers do, especially if they don’t know the snorer? Ignoring it is the obvious option but one expert said a simple way to deal with it is to buy some noise-cancelling headphones, which are probably a good thing anyway for travel.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier told aviation site The Points Guy that “if you are sitting next to a stranger and they are snoring, I personally would just put in my earplugs or headphones and ignore it,”.

“Etiquette is all about thinking about others before yourself, and it could be very embarrassing for a stranger to be told they are snoring too loudly.”

The ‘accidental’ nudge is also a choice, or there is more gentle third option, according to Meier.

“If you want to try and stop the snoring, you could gently shuffle in your seat and often; when people who are snoring move positions, they stop.”

What do you think? Be sure to vote in the poll above, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.