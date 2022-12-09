Flight attendant reveals the best seats on the plane for taking photos

It’s the classic travel brag snap – the view from your window seat, with the plane wing majestically in frame.

And if you’re jetting around Aotearoa this summer and you’re determined the capture the perfect shot, an Air New Zealand flight attendant has shared the seats you’ll want to book.

Inflight service manager Ben Whatman has been with the airline since 2014, flying a variety of short-haul and long-haul routes.

Whatman said if you’re booked to fly on the Airbus A320 or A321neo aircraft, you’ll want to make the most of the opportunity to snap the iconic koru displayed on the wing tips, also known as sharklets.

Supplied The Air New Zealand koru is always a stunner in out-the-window shots.

“Wing views featuring the koru always look awesome so you’ll be wanting a window seat (A or F),” he said.

“On our A320 fleet good wing views can be seen anywhere from row 9 to 16, and on the A321 approximately row 14 to 21.”

Even if you end up on the A321neo with the Star Alliance livery instead of the usual koru on the tail, don't worry – the sharklets still boast the koru.

Supplied This new Air New Zealand A321neo features a special Star Alliance livery – but still has the koru on the wing tips.

Turboprop planes – the ATR 72 and Q300 – that fly on Air New Zealand’s regional routes don’t have the sexy wing tips. So if you’re flying on one of these planes, Whatman said the best strategy is to go for a window seat at the front or back of the plane.

“As these seats aren’t obstructed by the turboprop engines, they’re better for photos,” he said.

“Our turboprop fleet cruise at lower altitudes, so some awesome photo opportunities there.”

Opting for a seat towards the back of a turboprop came with another strategic benefit, as boarding and disembarking takes place at the rear of the plane – so getting on and off the plane will be quicker.

Whatman said his favourite photogenic approaches were the descent into Queenstown Airport, as well as landing at Wellington Airport – specifically onto Runway 16, landing southbound, at sunset, sitting on the right-hand side of the plane.

Supplied The South Island always looks great from above.

“There are stunning views over the harbour, the city, Oriental Bay and those beautiful hills of Wellington with all that character and charm.”

But there were some great opportunities for snaps when taking off, too.

“Wing views can look really cool when the plane is turning especially after climbing out of an airport,” he said.

“Make sure the flash is off – otherwise you’ll just be seeing the reflection on the window.”

Look out for the little black triangles

While this is all handy for keen window-snappers to know when booking their seats, on some planes, there’s another way you can find the prime wing-viewing position.

Captain Joe/Youtube The black triangle shows the best seat on the plane for viewing the wing.

The next time you’re boarding, keep an eye out for a pair of little black triangles, marked above the windows of two seats on either side of the plane.

These symbols, which line up with the wings, make it easy for crew to quickly find the best vantage point should they need to inspect the slats and flaps.

The window seat directly beneath the black triangle is known as “William Shatner’s seat” – referring to an infamous episode of The Twilight Zone where Shatner’s character spots a gremlin on the wing of a plane.

If you end up in this seat, get your camera out – because you've landed the best seat in the house for the perfect over-the-wing shot.