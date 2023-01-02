Dinner and a spot: The best smorgasbord in town with a world-class view

I took my toddler to get my favourite takeaway in New Plymouth and sit at my favourite spot.

Let’s talk strategy.

The bottom of the container should be divided into thirds.

First it’s always fried rice and noodles. Always. These can be really compacted to make the most of the limited space you may have.

The final third should then be stuffed with the crispy deliciousness that is sweet and sour pork. Do not talk to me about egg foo young, it’s basically an omelette and a waste of time.

On top of the rice, noodles, and sweet and sour go all your golden deep-frieds - we’re talking your wontons, your spring rolls, and fish, if you so desire.

These sit on top so they don’t go soggy and because when you push the lid down they crunch to fill in the gaps.

Any other gaps you’ve got left can be topped up with rice. In a cost of living crisis you really have to make the $15 you pay for a container work for you.

This is the method I use every time at Blowfish Takeaways in New Plymouth, which, in my opinion, is hands down the best Chinese food smorgasbord in town.

It’s delicious and always fresh, so it doesn’t sit getting goopy like you find at some buffets.

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff Blowfish Takeaways in New Plymouth has a very popular smorgasbord which is always kept fresh.

Sure, it’s probably not great for your heart or arteries but hey, what takeaway is?

The deep-fried options are Blowfish’s point of difference. Not only do they have your stock standards, they also have fried chicken nibbles, cheesy potato balls, and curry rice rolls.

Blowfish is so popular people always try and do the sneaky – leaving without the lid on or having a nibble as they go. So much so, owners have been forced to put a sign up.

It reads: ”Please do not overfill your smorgasbord!! You must be able to close the lid or there is a $3 extra cost”

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff My favourite place to eat a takeaway in summer is at Back Beach where you can look out at the Sugar Loaf Islands.

Once I’ve packed my container to perfection, with the lid securely on, it’s time to safely place it on the front seat of my car and drive to my favourite view in Taranaki.

Back Beach in New Plymouth is world-class and only a few minutes drive from Blowfish.

Driving along Centennial Dr you’re high above the Tasman Sea looking out at the stunning Paritutu Rock and Sugar Loaf Islands dotted around the ocean.

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff Strategy isn’t just needed at Blowfish but if there are a number of seagulls at Back Beach you’re going to have to protect your food fiercely.

There are so many picnic spots to choose from, but the best view of the islands is at the top car park.

With picnic tables and plenty of grass to lay a blanket out, you can take in the whole view from here.

The only downside is the seagulls. Depending on how many are circling the area you’ll have to pay close attention to your kai because if you snooze, you loose. These guys don’t muck around.

If you don’t have a toddler who goes to bed before sunset like I do, it’s the perfect place to watch the sun go down while chomping down on some top-notch Chinese.