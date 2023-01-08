20 of the best new things to do in New Zealand this summer

The new trail follows the mighty Waikato River and features magnificent bridges, views and cafés.

So you’ve already finished the books you got for Christmas, and you’re sick of the beach.

Don’t worry – there’s plenty more to fill your days with. We’ve scouted Aotearoa from top to bottom for the best new attractions and activities that you should put on your summer bucket list.

Get on your bike in Waitangi

Supplied Paihia Mountain Bikes offers guided tours of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park on an electric mountain bike.

Paihia Mountain Bikes is now offering private guided tours within the epic Waitangi Mountain Bike Park. While riding the tracks on one of their comfortable electric mountain bikes, you’ll also learn more about the history of the Bay of Islands, as well as the Māori stories behind the names of the tracks. The four-hour tour costs $250 per person (minimum two people).

More info: paihiamountainbikes.co.nz

Take a glass bottom boat tour in the Bay of Islands

Supplied Get a great view of the fish on this glass bottom boat.

Nemo the glass bottom boat joined Xtreme Jet Bay of Islands’ fleet last summer, and is back this season, taking visitors out to the Hole in the Rock. The two-hour boat ride costs $105 for adults and $69 children, or $310 family.

More info: xtremejetbayofislands.co.nz

Check out a rooftop in Auckland

Supplied Auckland Museum’s rooftop tours will run daily until March.

Rooftop tours are back at Auckland Museum this summer, giving you the opportunity to learn more about one of the city’s most iconic heritage buildings while enjoying the views out over Waitematā Harbour, Mount Eden and beyond. Tours are an hour and cost $30 per person.

Also hit up one of the city’s new rooftop bars, like Bar Albert on the 38th floor of the voco hotel – the highest rooftop bar in New Zealand – or Sunset on the top floor of Sudima Auckland City.

More info: aucklandmuseum.com

Blaze a trail in Waikato

Brook Sabin/Stuff The ride is well formed and easy for all ages.

The Te Awa River Ride is now complete, with the final section of the 65km trail completed last month. Winding its way from Ngāruawāhia to Lake Karāpiro, following the mighty Waikato River, the trail can be experienced on two wheels or two feet, with boardwalks, bridges, picnic spots and stunning views to enjoy along the way.

More info: te-awa.org.nz

Have a cultural experience in Mt Maunganui

Supplied The tour offers a unique opportunity to experience a waka ama (outrigger canoe).

Mauao Adventures have just launched a new Mountain to the Sea tour. The four-hour experience includes a paddle in a waka ama (outrigger canoe) in Pilot Bay, and a cultural walk of Mauao guided by tangata whenua and visiting special ancestral sites. You also get a lunch pack. Costs $255 for adults, $195 children.

More info: mauaoadventures.co.nz

Follow the Coastal Arts Trail on the North Island’s West Coast

Supplied The surfboard fence at Ōpunake is a must-stop on the Coastal Arts Trail.

The Coastal Arts Trail is New Zealand’s newest and largest arts experience, encompassing more than 60 art galleries, museums and open studios across the Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū regions. From well-known institutions to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

More info: coastalartstrail.nz

Ride a banana boat on Lake Taupō

Supplied What better way to experience the majestic Lake Taupō than by banana boat?

Taupō Watersports has launched a brand-new boat ride this summer – a double banana boat, which seats up to 12. Their expert captains will tow you along the scenic waterfront, making for a very “appealing” experience. A 15-minute ride costs $25 per person.

More info: taupowatersports.com

Road trip around Tairāwhiti

Brook Sabin/Stuff The pāua pies at Cafe 35 in Tokomaru Bay are worthy of the hype.

State Highway 35 from Ōpōtiki to Gisborne makes for an epic road trip, and Tairāwhiti Gisborne has just released an interactive map for making the most of it, sharing all the must-sees, camping spots and pit stops (not to mention pie stops) to check out over a three-day itinerary.

More info: tairawhitigisborne.co.nz

Stop by a new cellar door in Hawke’s Bay

Supplied Shed 530 is Hawke's Bay’s newest cellar door.

Just 15 minutes from Hastings or Napier is Shed 530, Hawke’s Bay’s newest cellar door, offering their own wine as well as a curated range of boutique gin, cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and sharing platters, with live music on weekends over the summer.

More info: shed530.com

Frolic among the sunflowers in Manawatū

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff More than 47,000 sunflowers were planted on this spectacular field.

Nothing says summer like a field full of sunflowers, and this spectacular sea of gold can be found at Mangamaire, south of Pahīatua. From mid-January to mid-February they’ll be holding weekend open days, so you can bring a picnic and snap some photos, with pre-cut flowers to purchase. $8 entry (cash only), children under 12 free.

More info: sunflowerfield.co.nz

Make your own chocolate in Wellington

Supplied Check out Wellington Chocolate Factory’s brand-new location near Te Papa.

Wellington Chocolate Factory has expanded to a second location in the city, not far from Te Papa, where they sell their chocolate bars and serve up their famous hot chocolates – as well as soft serve ice creams for those warmer days. You can also book their Chocolatier Experience at this location, where you get to craft three of your own chocolate bars. This experience costs $60 per person.

More info: shop.wcf.co.nz

Board a new vessel in Abel Tasman National Park

Supplied Glide through Abel Tasman National Park on this stunning sailing catamaran.

This summer Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures is launching its new day sailing catamaran, ideal for sightseeing in Abel Tasman National Park. Dubbed “Power of Two”, the catamaran has an open viewing platform as well as plenty of covered seating, with room for 40 onboard. As a sailing vessel, it’s one of the most peaceful ways to experience the National Park. Various tours available.

More info: sailingadventures.co.nz

Visit a revamped cellar door in Marlborough

Supplied Cloudy Bay’s revamped cellar door is a beautiful spot for enjoying a Marlborough sav.

Cloudy Bay is one of Marlborough’s most iconic wineries, and their stunning cellar door has just undergone a major revamp. Over the summer months you can dine on plates from Jack’s Raw Bar – freshly shucked oysters and Cloudy Bay clams make it a haven for seafood lovers.

More info: cloudybay.com

Whizz through the trees on the West Coast

Supplied The new zipline has a ride time of just 30 seconds.

A dual zipline is now on offer at the West Coast Treetop Walk & Cafe in Hokitika. At a height of 45m, and spanning 425m in length, you’ll fly through the rimu treetops, reaching speeds in excess of 60kph. Admission to the Treetop Walk and zipline costs $105 adults and $85 children, or $350 family.

More info: treetopsnz.com

Stay at a new vineyard retreat in Christchurch

Supplied Tussock Hill is the perfect spot for a vineyard lunch – but you can also stay longer.

Tussock Hill Vineyard is nestled on the slopes of the Port Hills, just a short drive from the city, offering cellar door snacks and lunches with a side of spectacular views. You can also stay in one of their two new vineyard retreats, set amongst the vines.

More info: tussockhill.co.nz

Gaze at the skies in Akaroa

Supplied Look at the stars, or the sun, on one of Akaroa Stargazing’s tours.

Akaroa Stargazing is the Banks Peninsula’s newest dark sky experience, based at the Akaroa Heritage Park. Private and group tours are on offer, where you’ll use binoculars, a telescope and the naked eye to spot some stellar sights. Costs $70 adults, $35 children for a group tour, or $220 for a minimum of two adults for a private tour ($90 per extra participant). They’re also launching a new 30-minute daytime tour where you can safely observe the sun through a solar telescope – costs $20 adults, $10 children.

More info: akaroastargazing.com

Get the royal treatment in Queenstown

Sam Stewart Photography Queenstown’s iconic Bathhouse Lakefront Restaurant has been given a new lease of life.

Queenstown’s iconic Bathhouse Lakefront Restaurant has reopened its doors, now under the helm of prominent chef and restaurateur Ben Bayly. The menu is described as “nostalgic British meets modern New Zealand”, in a nod to the fact the building was built to commemorate the coronation of King George V in 1911 – think scotch eggs and knickerbocker glories.

More info: bathhouse.co.nz

Satisfy your need for speed in Cromwell

Pamela Wade/Stuff Deceptively conventional-looking, this electric Porsche is stunningly fast.

Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell has a thrilling new experience – the Taycan Takeoff, where a professional racecar driver takes you from zero to 100 in 2.4 seconds in the first all-electric Porsche. Costs $129 ($25 per additional passenger, takes up to three).

More info: highlands.co.nz

Indulge in a sweet treat in Dunedin

Supplied New Zealand's second Cookie Time Cookie Bar has opened in Dunedin.

Ōtepoti is the place to go to treat yourself this summer. The city is now home to New Zealand’s second Cookie Time Cookie Bar (the other one is in Queenstown), where you can get your fix of their iconic cookies and specialty shakes. Also be sure to check out the new diner from local ice cream legends Patti’s & Cream – they already have a food truck and scoop shop, and now they have a home on George Street where you can sit down and enjoy burgers, thickshakes and desserts.

More info: cookiebar.co.nz and pattisandcream.co

Stay and dine in Invercargill

Robyn Edie/Stuff Check out the views from the 360 bar at The Langlands.

Our southernmost city has a flash new hotel, The Langlands, which boasts 78 rooms and suites. It’s also a one-stop shop for foodies, with five eateries and bars – including a top-floor bar, perfect for enjoying those late-night summer sunsets.

More info: thelanglands.co.nz