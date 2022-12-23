The flights that stole Christmas: A Grinch-worthy travel hack

Watch as Air New Zealand's first direct flight to New York from Auckland lands at John F Kennedy International Airport. (First published in September 2022)

If you’re not particularly fussed about Christmas, you’re probably aware of the benefits of flying on December 25.

Few are prepared to skip out on their festive feast to catch a flight on this holiday, so you have a decent chance of snapping up some cheap airfares, with the added bonus of avoiding airport crowds.

But if you really hate Christmas – we’re talking Grinch-level loathing – it’s possible to bypass the big day entirely.

All you need to do is get yourself across the International Date Line by booking a flight from North America to New Zealand, departing on December 24.

Air New Zealand has a few options.

Its new non-stop flight from New York to Auckland – one of the longest flights in the world – departs JFK Airport at 7.40pm on Christmas Eve.

After being in the air for 17 hours and 50 minutes, crossing 18 time zones, you’ll land in Auckland at 7.30am on December 26, having lost Christmas to a blur of in-flight movies and endless hours spent following the airshow map.

Universal Pictures If you hate Christmas as much as the Grinch, consider booking a flight that skips December 25.

Air New Zealand also has non-stop flights departing from Vancouver, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, which all arrive in Auckland the morning of Boxing Day.

But you won't be able to completely avoid the festive cheer with our national carrier.

Air New Zealand plans to serve “a special treat” on meal trays for its international passengers in the air on Christmas Day, while those flying out of New York on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may spot Santa handing out goodies at the airport. Bah humbug.

Air Canada also has yuletide haters covered. They have a nonstop flight departing Vancouver at 11.10pm on Christmas Eve, which arrives in Auckland at 10.25am on Boxing Day.

So does United, which has a flight departing San Francisco at 10.55pm on Christmas Eve, arriving in Auckland at 9.15am on Boxing Day.

Or you could book a flight with American Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth in Texas to Auckland, departing at 10.44pm on Christmas Eve and arriving at 8.45am on Boxing Day.

Be warned if you’re beginning your journey in New Zealand, though.

Flights departing for the US or Canada on December 25 will end up arriving the same day – meaning you’ll have to repeat the whole sorry jolly ordeal.

123RF Flights from North America to New Zealand cross the International Date Line.

Surviving a flight that skips a whole day

Just because you’ve booked a flight that skips Christmas Day doesn't necessarily mean you want to feel like a grouchy Grinch on arrival.

Leigh Signal, a professor of fatigue management and sleep health at Massey University's Sleep/Wake Research Centre, is an expert in ultra-long-haul flights. She trained as a commercial pilot, but her research has also seen her in the passenger seat plenty of times.

Signal said the challenge is both the length of time spent on the plane – which is never going to be the world’s best place to get a good sleep – combined with the timezone adjustment.

“The different biological rhythms in your body don’t necessarily all adjust at the same time,” she said.

“That yucky feeling when you’re jetlagged is because you’re out of step with New Zealand time, but it’s also because all of your body’s rhythms are out of step with each other – your digestion, when you feel sleepy, your mood, your functioning.”

But she does have some tips for feeling as human as possible. First, you’ll want to make sure you’re not sleep-deprived before you’ve even boarded the plane.

You should also have realistic expectations about just how much sleep you’ll be able to get on the aircraft, and don’t stress too much about it – most of us aren’t going to manage a solid six hours. But there are a few things that may help.

Supplied It’s a good idea to get used to your eye mask a few days before you fly.

“Eye shades, earplugs and neck pillows are all a great idea,” Signal said.

“Blocking out the light, blocking out noise and making sure you’re well-supported in your seat when you sleep.”

Signal also recommended sleeping with eye shades and earplugs at home for a few nights before your flight, to get used to the feeling of wearing them.

Travellers should also make sure to stay hydrated during the flight, and try to avoid the temptations of the drinks trolley.

“Alcohol might help us fall asleep, but it really mucks up the quality of our sleep.”

On arrival in New Zealand, the best thing you can do is get outside and soak up some natural light.

“The most important thing for your body’s master clock in your brain is light,” Signal said.

“It uses light to tell what time of day it is, and will use it to help you adjust to the new timezone.”