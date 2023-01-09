How to get 46 days out of office using 15 days of annual leave in 2023

New Zealand celebrated its first observed Matariki public holiday in June, 2022. (Video first published June 2022).

If you’re back at work this week, you may be experiencing a serious case of the post-holiday blues (especially if because of Covid-19 and the weather, you didn’t end up enjoying much of a holiday at all).

The good news is Waitangi Day is only four weeks away. But now is also a good time to put some thought into your leave plans for the rest of the year.

If you work a Monday to Friday week, by using your annual leave strategically, you can extend the public holidays to make those long weekends even longer.

Here are the key dates to plan around, taking into account both national and regional holidays.

READ MORE:

* What to do during the summer holidays when it's raining

* 2023's hottest travel destinations – here's how Kiwis can grab a bargain break

* The best-value destinations for Kiwi travellers in 2023



123rf If this summer didn't leave you feeling refreshed, there are plenty more holidays coming up.

Waitangi Day: February 3 to 6

February 6 falls on a Monday this year, giving you an automatic three-day weekend. You might as well stretch it to four days by taking the Friday off too.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

If you are in Auckland or Nelson... Monday, January 30, is your Anniversary Day, so you could use four days of annual leave to take the rest of the week off and enjoy 10 days out of office in a row.

Easter: April 7 to 16

Easter falls early in 2023, with Good Friday on April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10. Why not stay in holiday mode by taking the rest of the week off? School holidays begin this week, too.

AL used: 4 days

Out of office: 10 days

If you are in Southland... Tuesday, April 11, is your Anniversary Day, so you will get five days off in a row anyway, meaning if you use the above strategy, you can save one of your annual leave days.

Anzac Day: April 22 to 25

You’ll need to put in a leave request to get a long weekend for Anzac Day, as it falls on a Tuesday. You know what to do – book that Monday off, stat.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Anzac Day falls on a Tuesday, so you will need to book the Monday off for a long weekend.

King's Birthday: June 2 to 5

The monarch might be different but the holiday stays the same, with Monday, June 5, off. Go on, take the Friday too.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

Matariki: July 8 to 16

In 2023, we will have a bit more of a break between King’s Birthday and Matariki, which will be observed on Friday, July 14. It’s also the second week of the school holidays, so parents might like to take the rest of the week off.

AL used: 4 days

Out of office: 9 days

123rf After celebrating the first-ever Matariki public holiday in June last year, in 2023, it will take place in July.

Labour Day: October 20 to 23

Hooray, we have made it through the winter months. Celebrate with another long weekend, taking the Friday (October 20) as annual leave before enjoying Labour Day off on the Monday.

AL used: 1 day

Out of office: 4 days

If you are in Hawke’s Bay... Friday, October 20, is your Anniversary Day, so no need to take the extra day as annual leave.

If you are in Marlborough... Your Anniversary Day is Monday, October 30, so consider taking off the four days after Labour Day and you will get 10 days off in a row.

Christmas and New Year: December 23 to January 2

Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a Monday and Tuesday this year, giving you a tidy four-day weekend. Book those awkward limbo days in between Christmas and New Year off, and you’ll return to work relaxed and refreshed for 2024.

AL used: 3 days

Out of office: 11 days