From meeting a Beatle to dealing with a dead body: Tales of a career flight attendant

Former Air New Zealand flight attendant Wayne Knight, photographed in his inflight service director uniform.

Just a few months before Wayne Knight retired as a senior flight attendant, he found himself dealing with his first dead body on a plane.

An elderly man had collapsed on the Air New Zealand flight from San Francisco to Auckland. As it happened, the flight was full of doctors who were travelling back from a conference.

“It was just amazing to see this poor old fellow lying on the floor, surrounded by the most impressive group of medical people you could have come across,” Knight recalls.

“But sadly, nothing they did could have saved him and he died lying on the floor of the aircraft.”

A few days earlier, Knight had undergone refresher training for emergency procedures – including what to do if someone died mid-flight. But it was still a shock to have to put that training into practice.

“We had to lift him and put him into a body bag, then zip it up and carry it down the aisle past the passengers.”

It was a full flight, so there were no empty rows of seats to put the body. But there was a small, curtained off area with two business class seats that Knight used as his office onboard the aircraft.

One of the doctors who had attended to the man asked if she could join Knight and sit with the body for the remainder of the flight.

“I said, ‘that’s fine, that will help me as well’.”

So they laid the body bag on the floor and sat in the two seats, watching over it. At one point, a colleague offered them a cup of tea.

“I still remember sitting there, both of us with a cup of tea in our hands, the dear old dead passenger at our feet.”

Supplied Knight on his first flight as a new flight attendant in August 1977, working on a Douglas DC-8 out of Wellington.

It was a memorable incident to cap off his career. But there were many more incredible work stories Knight racked up during his 30 years as a flight attendant on Air New Zealand’s international routes.

He joined the airline in 1977, flying on the DC-8s and DC-10s, and rising up the ranks to eventually become an in-flight service director.

Knight, now 73, had dreamed of an aviation career since childhood. He remembers visiting Palmerston North Airport in 1959 as a young boy to see the National Airways Corporation’s new Vickers Viscount airliner.

“My Dad picked me up and held me to look over the fence, and here was this unbelievably beautiful aircraft sitting in front of me,” Knight says.

“I thought, ‘one day I’m going to fly on that aircraft around the world’.”

In his teens, Knight went for his student pilot licence. But he found he didn’t have the aptitude for flying. “I was too nervous and too timid.”

But years later, living in Auckland, he found himself flatting with a flight attendant for Air New Zealand.

“I thought he was the most sophisticated person I’d ever met.”

Supplied An Air New Zealand McDonnell Douglas DC-10 – which Knight says was “by far” his favourite aircraft.

His dream of a career in the skies was revived, and at the age of 26, he went through flight attendant training school, landing himself a job with the airline – which at that time was New Zealand’s international airline.

It was the golden age of air travel where flying was still glamorous and luxurious, Knight recalls.

“I remember onboard a DC-10 in first class the food was just unbelievable. It was just trolley after trolley, wheeled into the cabin, groaning with the most amazing food. It was caviar, lobster… you name it.”

In those days, it was also a male-dominated profession. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that women were given the opportunity to become senior flights attendants, following a landmark case that saw the Equal Employment Opportunities Tribunal rule that Air New Zealand had breached the Human Rights Commission Act by not offering female cabin crew the same promotions as their male colleagues.

“You look back now and you think, ‘how is it possible they had to fight to get into those positions?’”

Supplied Working in the cabin of a DC-8, which had 115 economy seats and 16 first class seats.

As a flight attendant on international routes, Knight would often undertake 15 to 16-day tours of duty around the globe, which would include a six-night layover in Frankfurt, Germany.

“I would use Frankfurt as a base to travel around Europe in those six days. Then I’d come home and have a week off at home, and do it all over again.”

The jet-setting lifestyle wasn’t for everyone – especially crew with families at home. “But I was single, so it didn’t matter to me.”

As long as Knight got six hours of sleep in a 24-hour period, whether that be on an aircraft or in a hotel room, he found he was able to adequately function.

“Then when I came home I would walk in the door, dump my suitcase on the floor, have a shower and go to bed and not wake up for another eight hours,” he says.

“That sleep when I got home was so important – it enabled me to recover and start all over again.”

Supplied Enjoying an economy class meal, served in specially made Crown Lynn crockery.

Knight recalls one particular “deadheading” flight – where crew travel as normal passengers to relocate to another destination – from LA to Auckland via Honolulu where he was informed he would be seated beside a VIP.

He was instructed not to speak to the passenger, unless they spoke to him.

“I went to my seat and who should be next to me but George Harrison, the Beatle.”

Knight remembers exchanging pleasantries with the guitarist, who then slept for most of the first leg of the trip.

“But from Honolulu down to Auckland, I swear, he did not stop talking for the entire flight, talking to me about his life as a Beatle.

“It really was the most entertaining seven or eight hours I think I’ve spent in my life.”

Some years later, he encountered Harrison again, this time when he was working on a flight. Sadly, the legendary musician didn’t recognise his one-time seatmate.

Knight, who retired in 2007, says he loves travelling to this day, and as a result of his long service, still enjoys Air New Zealand’s staff travel privileges – getting flights at a fraction of the cost of a standard ticket, when there are seats available.

He believes it’s “much tougher” for crew today compared to when he was flying.

“They seem to work longer hours, they get less time off. I don’t think many people today make it a career the way we did when I was flying.”

But it’s still a pretty hard job to beat, he says. “It was the life for me, that’s for sure.”