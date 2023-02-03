Flight etiquette: Should you clap when your plane lands?

Passengers clap as an Air New Zealand pilot pulls off a smooth landing in Wellington. (First published in December 2019)

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

With New Zealand’s airports presenting some unique challenges, many travellers will have experienced their fellow passengers bursting into applause upon landing safely.

While the gesture may be a release for those white knuckles that have spent the past 10 minutes gripping the arm rest, generally, the intention is to express gratitude towards the skilled pilots who have delivered you to your destination in one piece.

But what do the pilots themselves think of their onboard ovation? Do they take it as a compliment? Or does it come across as condescending – the equivalent of Kris Jenner’s infamous encouragement, “you’re doing amazing, sweetie”?

Turns out, the answer is neither. Pilots are utterly indifferent to plane clappers, for one very good reason.

“We can't hear any applause that may occur after landing,” New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association president Captain Andrew Ridling revealed.

Got a flying etiquette issue you’d like us to tackle? Email travel@stuff.co.nz

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Like any impressive performance, a perfectly executed landing can inspire applause.

“We have our headsets on and are busy with our instruments and our checklists – especially when an aircraft has landed and is taxiing to the terminal.”

Ridling, an international pilot for Air New Zealand, humbly added that even if they were able to hear the clapping in the cabin, they would “probably assume it was in response to a celebration of arriving at a popular destination, rather than anything we’ve done in the cockpit”.

“We like to think that every landing will be so smooth that passengers will barely be aware their flight has ended, but sometimes strong winds make a landing more interesting and passengers are very pleased to regain terra firma,” he said.

“If a brief round of applause at the end of a flight works for you, then we don’t have an issue with it.”

While there is a lack of hard data available, a look through Stuff’s archives would suggest that arrivals into windy Wellington earn the most thunderous applause.

But in other parts of the world, it appears clapping isn’t just reserved for hairy landings.

In 2018, US airline JetBlue released an ad which featured passengers clapping on landing, describing it as a “Puerto Rican tradition” that takes place on all flights landing there.

It’s also said to be common on flights landing in Israel, specifically with flag carrier El Al Airlines.

Where have you experienced clapping upon landing, and do you love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments.