The popular device that is banned in several holiday destinations

Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

Travellers can get into trouble by not realising some things they can do in their home country are not OK in others.

Vaping is one of those activities. Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, have exploded in popularity in recent years, as an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.

Vaping products can be legally sold in New Zealand to those aged 18 and over. However, they are regulated, with restrictions on flavours sold at supermarkets and dairies, and limits on nicotine levels.

When travelling with your vape, Aviation Security rules require they be placed in your carry-on bag – you can’t pack them in your checked luggage, because of the type of battery they contain.

But other countries have stricter rules around vapes, or have banned them altogether. Many of these laws are quite recent, so here are some to know about.

123RF In some places where the sale of vaping products is banned, vaping itself is still ok.

Australia

It’s our favourite destination, but Kiwi vapers might be surprised to find there are different laws around vaping to back home.

Since October 2021, Australians have needed a prescription to legally access vaping products that contain nicotine.

This applies to visitors, too – customs rules state passengers who arrive in Australia with nicotine vaping products in their accompanied baggage need a valid prescription.

Penalties for breaking these laws vary across states and territories, including fines, and in some cases, jail time.

Singapore

Like chewing gum, “imitation tobacco products” – including e-cigarettes – are considered a prohibited item and cannot be brought into Singapore.

If you’re caught purchasing, possessing or using a vape, you could be fined up to SG$2000 (NZ$2378).

Thailand

E-cigarettes have been banned in Thailand since 2014, and if you’re caught using them you could be fined up to 30,000 baht (NZ$1410), or even face jail time.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has warned of incidents of foreign travellers who were unaware of the ban being hit with on-the-spot fines or being arrested.

Taiwan

Travellers can’t bring e-cigarettes or e-liquids into Taiwan, since a total ban on vaping came into force earlier this year.

However, travellers who have short-term layovers in Taiwan are able to declare these products at customs, and have them stored at the airport, where they can be retrieved on departure.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong banned the sale of electronic smoking products in April last year, though it’s still legal to possess and use them. However, travellers aren’t allowed to bring in their devices, even for personal use.

Romain Blu/Unsplash You might be surprised by the destinations that have strict vaping laws.

India

E-cigarettes and related products have been banned in India since 2019. The country’s Civil Aviation Authority has also banned them from being carried on aircraft or brought through airports, which means travellers can’t carry them into the country.

Japan

Vape products like cartridges and liquids that contain nicotine can be brought into Japan, but they are regulated.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, the amount that can be cleared by customs is up to 120ml. A medical certificate is needed for any amount over this.

Electronic cigarette cartridges and devices for atomising liquids are also treated as medical devices, with only one device (or two if a spare is required) able to be cleared by customs.

Mexico

Last year, Mexico banned sales of electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, having already prohibited their import in October 2021 – which means it’s illegal to bring them into the country.

This year the country has brought into force some of the world’s strictest anti-tobacco laws, making it illegal to smoke in all public places, including hotels, beaches and parks. Those who fail to comply could be fined up to US$550 (NZ$870), the Washington Post reported.

Qatar

Vaping in Qatar has been banned since 2014, and you can’t bring your vape into the country, either. Many travellers become aware of this when Qatar hosted the Fifa World Cup at the end of last year.