Why Americans are obsessed with this Kiwi family

“I would enjoy having this family over for a cookout.”

“You have done so much to bring New Zealand and the United States closer together.”

“You have become America’s adopted Kiwi family.”

This is just a few examples of the thousands of comments that come flooding in when the Canestris post a video to their YouTube channel, Your New Zealand Family.

But the fanmail isn’t just contained to the internet. In their PO Box, the family frequently receive stacks of letters and packages. They’ve received everything from war medals – including a Purple Heart from World War II – to a US flag flown over the Capitol building, to a piece of a NASA spaceship.

Supplied The Canestri family have built up a huge YouTube following with their videos reacting to American culture.

It’s a response the Taupō-based family of four – made up of Sam, Nadine, Atlanta, 13, and Denzel, 10 – could never have imagined when they started their channel just over two years ago. Since then, their videos have gained more than 300,000 subscribers, and 50 million views.

The inspiration for the YouTube channel came after a trip the family had planned to Europe in 2020 was scuppered by Covid. Easing their disappointment by watching family-friendly travel vlogs on YouTube, they started thinking maybe they could do something similar for an overseas audience.

“It was, ‘why don’t we showcase New Zealand when international travel is basically impossible and everybody like us is going online to do their travelling?’” Sam said.

Sam was already familiar with YouTube, having started his own channel, Kiwi Kicker, where he reacted to American Football videos from the perspective of a rugby fan.

He had always wanted to do a video trying American snack foods – classics like Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Pop Tarts – and thought it would be fun to do as part of the family channel.

It was only their third video, but the view count was soon climbing towards the half-million mark.

“It was that one video and it just took off,” said Nadine.

“We were like, ‘oh, this is what people want to see.’”

Supplied The Canestri family often receive gifts from viewers - including a piece of a NASA spaceship.

In the two years since, videos that show the Canestris reacting to different aspects of American culture – examples include performances of the Star-Spangled Banner, or soldier homecoming videos – as well as the family trying well-known US things for the first time have continued to be the channel’s secret sauce.

While at times they have experimented with videos that incorporate other countries – currently their most-viewed video, with 3.6 million views, is them reacting to a video of India’s Republic Day Parade – their core focus remains America, with around 80% of their audience based in the US.

“They celebrate their country on such a deep level,” Nadine said of their US viewers.

“They just find it the most fascinating thing that somebody who is not American would deep-dive into their country and try to understand it on a respectful level.”

When they first started the channel, the Canestris were living in Auckland, where Sam worked as a technician for a barcode scanning technology company, and Nadine had a photography business.

When they relocated to Taupō, Sam was initially spending half the week working in the city, before commuting home to spend the rest of the week making videos.

“We were just throwing everything at it to try and make it work,” Nadine said.

The couple has since been able to make YouTube their full-time job, receiving income through advertising on their videos. Atlanta and Denzel juggle their appearances with schoolwork – the pair are homeschooled – but Atlanta also takes a keen interest in the production side.

“She’s an amazing video editor, she’s picked it all up learning over my shoulder," Sam said.

The family has big plans for the channel’s future, as this year they will travel to the US, tacking it on as a stopover on the way to their long-awaited Europe trip.

A recent video they posted announcing their upcoming visit has had more than 300,000 views, spurring donations towards the trip and countless offers of accommodation from viewers.

“They keep saying, ‘we’ll leave the porch light on for you’,” Nadine said.

While the Canestris are keen to keep details of the trip a surprise, they have a “full game plan” for the time they will spend in the US, with each family member contributing a bucket list item.

It will be the first visit for Nadine and the children, while Sam visited Disneyland as a child, and participated in the Camp America work experience programme in 2004.

Having already experienced so much love from the country online, the family are excited to see if they can take that connection to the next level when they visit in person. Because, as the response to their videos shows, the fascination is mutual.

“Because I’ve never been, America is this fantasyland I see in the movies – it’s almost not real in my mind,” Nadine said.

“I think that’s what New Zealand is for them, too. It’s where the hobbits and elves live.

“But then to find a real-life family from this little island – they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, they’re similar to us’.”