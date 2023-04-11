5 travel tricks for finding cheaper accommodation

Even if you’re just after a place to rest your head, accommodation can be one of the biggest expenses of a trip.

Amid the cost of living crisis, new research from Southern Cross Travel Insurance shows 83% of Kiwis are looking at ways to shave some dollars off their holidays.

The survey of more than 1000 Kiwis found accommodation was one of the top trade-offs, with 38% happy to book cheaper accommodation if it meant being able to travel during the crunch.

So, how can you save on a place to stay? Here are some tips for booking accommodation.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’ll get an extra good night’s sleep knowing you’ve saved money on your hotel room.

Book direct

By all means, use websites like Booking.com and Expedia to research accommodation options – they’re great for getting an idea of what’s available, and comparing prices.

But once you’ve found a hotel that suits your needs, don’t book it through the platform. Instead, look up the contact information for the hotel, and email or call them. Let them know you’ve seen their rates elsewhere, and ask what they can do for you.

Hotels have to pay commission when guests book through these websites, so they’d much rather you went to them direct. In many cases, they’ll at least be able to match the rate on offer – but to reward you for making the effort, they may offer you extra perks, like a better room or a bottle of wine.

It’s also a good idea to email or call before booking, as they may have even lower rates that aren’t promoted on the hotel’s website. I once saved $200 by booking direct, because it turned out the hotel didn’t want to advertise their best rate online and risk being undercut by the booking platforms.

Look for discount codes

When booking accommodation online, it’s always worth doing a sweep for any coupons or discount codes on offer.

You’ll often be able to shave 10% off the price by subscribing to a hotel brand’s newsletter or signing up to their loyalty programme.

Also be sure to check the hotel's social media pages for special discounts or campaigns. I recently scored two nights for the price of one, with breakfast included and bonus bar credit, after finding a deal on Facebook that wasn’t advertised on the hotel’s website.

No hostel hostility

Once you reach a certain age, you might consider hostels to be a no-go zone.

But staying in a hostel doesn’t have to mean sharing a dorm room with a bunch of young people who want to party. These days, there are plenty of options for those wanting a bit more privacy, including private rooms that are pricier than a shared room, but still much cheaper than a conventional hotel.

Just look at Lylo, the recently-opened “lifestyle budget accommodation” in Auckland (which is also set to open locations in Christchurch and Queenstown). You can choose from a pod room, a private room with shared amenities, or a private room with its own ensuite.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Lylo has private rooms with en suites.

Go for a less obvious location

It can be tempting to look for accommodation right in the centre of a city, or close to the main sights. But hotels in these tourist hotspots will charge a premium for the location (the same goes for any hotel that boasts waterfront views).

Do a bit of research on the transport options in your destination – if there are reliable buses or trains, you’ll potentially be able to save hundreds by staying a little further out, and commuting into the city each day.

Of course, time is also valuable, and you don’t want to feel like you’ve spent the entire holiday becoming intimately acquainted with a city’s public transport network. Check transport prices, too, to ensure you won’t be spending the equivalent of what you saved on the hotel on fares.

Try hotel hedging

When booking a hotel, you’ll usually be given the option of a cheaper, non-refundable rate. But it’s worth coughing up the extra cash for the refundable rate, which allows you to cancel and get a full refund.

TikTok travel expert Alexis Gould dubs this trick “hotel hedging”. She suggests booking a refundable room in advance, then taking another look around for hotels about a week out from your trip, to see if there are any last-minute deals on unsold rooms.

If you can’t find anything better, no worries – you already have a room locked in. But if you do spot a highly reduced rate, you can easily cancel your existing booking, get a refund, and nab the cheaper room.

Just be sure to read the hotel’s refund policy carefully, especially the cancellation notice period (many hotels let you cancel up to 24 hours before check-in, but the cancellation period can be shorter).

Do you have any tips for saving money on accommodation when you travel? Let us know in the comments.