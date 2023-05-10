10 things to pack in your carry-on, according to an anxious traveller

I love visiting new places. The actual travel part – not so much.

I’m an anxious traveller. I have sleepless nights in the build-up to a big trip, worrying about all the things I’ve forgotten to do and catastrophising over what could go wrong. Airports and flying also make me nervous (yes, I’m that person who always arrives minimum three hours ahead of my departure time).

But having done a few long-haul flights in my time – including Air New Zealand’s direct flight from Auckland to New York and back – I’ve worked out what I need to bring to make the journey as painless as possible.

Here are my carry-on essentials.

Noise-cancelling headphones

For a long time, I would make do with the free headphones provided by the airline. Then my partner lent me his Bose noise-cancelling headphones for my New York trip, and I finally understood the hype. It was a game-changer being able to cut out the roar of the plane’s engines – I kept them on even when I wasn’t watching or listening to anything, just so I could stay in my peaceful little bubble.

Snacks

I like to pack a little BYO minibar, both to avoid paying the high airport prices for snacks, and to ensure I won’t go hungry during a long flight. I’m not going for nutrition here – just a selection of my favourite treats, which include M&Ms, chocolate-covered pretzels and salt and vinegar pringles.

Calming spray

I bought a little bottle of Stress Check Mood Manager spray by This Works for a recent flight, mainly because I am a sucker for anything miniature, but also curious to see if it would help me relax. It certainly made for a pleasant experience – I spritzed my travel pillow with the ylang ylang, neroli and patchouli fragrance, and it felt like I was in a spa, instead of an economy cabin.

Book

I’ve written before about how I usually end up spending most a flight watching the moving map. But I still always like to have a book with me. Nothing too intellectually stimulating – in fact, I prefer bringing something I’ve already read. That way I don’t have to concentrate too much, but still get all the relaxation benefits of reading.

Socks

Nothing feels better on a flight than taking your shoes off and slipping into a pair of fresh, fluffy socks. Some airlines provide you with a pair, but I like bringing my own for maximum comfort.

Passport case

I’m one of those people who has to peek in their bag every five minutes to make sure their passport hasn’t vanished. It helps that I have a distinctive passport case to keep it in (it has a lucky cat on it, I got it years ago from a cool shop in Hong Kong called Goods of Desire).

Phone charger and battery pack

I can’t imagine what it was like back in the day to land in a completely new destination without a phone. Being reliant on things like Google Maps and Uber, I always keep my charger with me to ensure it stays at full juice throughout the journey. I also recently invested in a MagSafe Battery Pack that attaches to the back of my iPhone and charges it wirelessly – it’s good for long days of travelling when you’re not sure if you’ll have access to a plug.

Motion sickness tablets

As someone who has been known to get nauseous on a moving walkway, I always have Sea-Legs in my bag. While thankfully I don’t usually get sick on planes, they're also good to have to hand for long car rides when I arrive in at my destination.

Paper documents

Even though I check in online and have all my bookings in my (fully-charged) phone, I still feel more at ease when I have paper copies of everything. I also carry a small notebook and write down my accommodation address, in case I don’t have immediate access to internet.

Spare clothes

One time, in a bid to feel more human during a Dubai layover, I decided to cough up the $40 they were charging at the airport to use the lounge shower facilities. My rookie mistake? Not having fresh smalls to change into. I now always put a mini packing cube in my carry-on containing a spare pair of undies, socks and a fresh t-shirt – which also serves as back-up clothes if my suitcase goes missing.