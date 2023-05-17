Free things you can ask for on flights - even if you're in economy

Flights are expensive – so you want to get the most for your money.

With flights costing more than ever, it’s understandable that travellers are keen to get the most out of the experience.

We cram as much luggage as we can into the overhead bins. We obsess over seat selection. And we have very strong opinions about inflight snacks and meals.

But there might be some freebies we’re missing out on. Airlines often have additional amenities that are available on request – even for those of us in economy.

Here’s what you can ask for.

Dental kits

Supplied Emirates economy passengers get a free amenity kit with toothbrush, toothpaste, eyemask, socks and a bookmark.

Want to brush your teeth before “bed”? On long-haul flights, airlines often have dental kits available. If you’re flying with Air New Zealand or Qantas, these are available on request, and with Singapore Airlines, dental kits are available in the bathrooms of the economy class cabins.

Emirates provides all economy class passengers a complimentary amenity kit which includes a toothbrush and toothpaste (it comes in a cool pouch, which you get to keep, too).

Socks

A pair of cosy lounge socks are a neat freebie you can use beyond your flight. Singapore Airlines has pairs of socks available on request on flights of seven hours or longer, and Emirates includes a pair of socks in its amenity kits.

Eyemasks and ear plugs

Supplied Forgot to bring an eye mask? No worries, you can ask for a free one.

These travel accessories can make a big difference in your ability to get some rest on a long-haul flight. And they're often available for free – Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines have them available on request. Qantas has ear plugs available on request, and economy passengers will find an eyemask in their Emirates amenity kit.

Pen

We’ve all had to rifle through our cabin baggage in search of a pen to fill in the pre-landing forms. But did you know that Air New Zealand has pens available on request?

Kid kits

Travelling with kids? Airlines might have a few treats up their sleeve to help keep them entertained.

Supplied Emirates has all sorts of goodies on offer for its youngest passengers.

Emirates goes the extra mile for its youngest passengers, with different kits available for those aged 0-2, 3-6 and 7-12. Each kit comes packaged in cute reusable bags, with take-home toys, activity books, and other essentials inside.

Air New Zealand has activity kits available for children travelling on some international flights, with stickers, colouring in pencils, and a magnetic screen with stylus, and on domestic flights, there’s a Kia Ora Kids activity book (while adults can enjoy the complimentary Kia Ora magazine). Qantas similarly has “Joey Club” kids kits, with an etch-a-sketch and activity booklet.

Water

It might not sound like a very exciting freebie – but it’s good to know that even on Jetstar, where you have to pay for extras like food and drinks, you can still request drinking water for free.