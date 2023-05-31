The reason you have to show your boarding pass at duty-free airport shops

The duty-free dash is a ritual for many international travellers.

Many travellers find it hard to resist the shiny array of duty-free goodies when making their way through the airport ahead of an overseas trip.

But have you ever wondered why you have to show your boarding pass before you can buy that fancy bottle of fragrance or giant Toblerone?

Let’s start with what duty-free shopping means. Normally, when you buy something, there are various local taxes added to the price tag (like in New Zealand, we have GST, which is charged at 15%). Luxury products, like tobacco, alcohol and perfume, tend to be taxed at a higher rate.

The word “duty” refers to the tax you pay for transporting goods across international borders. So, you might have a shopping spree in France, and pay all the taxes required there, and then bring the items back home, and have to pay the duty for bringing it into the country.

Duty-free shops – like the ones found in international airports, both at departure and on arrival – exist so travellers don't have to get pinged twice.

The idea is because you’re in a sort of limbo, the goods are exempt from the host country's regular taxes and duties (though just because it’s duty-free doesn’t mean it’s a good deal – but that’s another story).

STUFF Some items aren't as cheap as you would expect (Video first published November 2019).

Because the perk is specifically for international travellers, Customs requires airport duty-free shops to verify that a customer is, in fact, travelling overseas.

“A boarding pass provides evidence of international travel and that a person is therefore entitled to shop for duty-free items,” explained Customs manager service delivery Peter Lewis.

Auckland Airport chief commercial officer Mark Thomson added that showing your boarding pass is standard practice at most airport duty-free stores.

“You’d typically have similar experiences at Auckland, Dubai, Heathrow and Changi.”

It might seem a bit weird to have to prove you’re taking a Toblerone out of the country. After all, you’ve made it past security and passport control – isn’t it obvious you’re travelling overseas?

123RF Toblerone is intrinsically linked with the duty-free shopping experience.

Turns out, not necessarily. Think about how many different people work in an airport. Customs needs to make sure these people who work “airside” aren’t dipping into duty-free when they’re not actually travelling.

Lewis said Customs could challenge someone if they suspected a non-travelling person had done some duty-free shopping.

Airline pilots and cabin crew working on international flights can, though – because like travellers, they’re crossing international borders. Instead of a boarding pass, they have to show an identity card.

If you’re planning on doing some duty-free shopping on departure, be warned – your purchase isn't in the bag until you’re in the air.

Last year, passengers on a Jetstar flight who had already made it through security at Auckland Airport were made to return their duty-free purchases, after the flight was cancelled at the last minute.

Customs confirmed if a flight is cancelled, travellers who have bought duty-free items are required to return them.

While rare, in these cases you could either get your money back, or you could ask the retailer to hold the purchase until you’re rebooked on a new flight.