What to wear on a long-haul flight, according to flight attendants

She should probably have left the high heels and skinny jeans in her suitcase.

Choosing an outfit for a long-haul flight is up there with figuring out what to wear to a job interview or a wedding.

There’s just so much to consider. What items of clothing will see you through upwards of 12 hours of sitting, eating, drinking and sleeping, also taking into account the journeys to and from the airport at either end (in destinations that could be in opposite seasons)?

Do you go for maximum comfort and wear the equivalent of pyjamas in public, or do you put on your glad rags, hoping your undeniable style and swagger will score you an upgrade?

I’ve done a few long-haul flights in my time, but it’s only recently that I’ve come up with an outfit formula that doesn’t leave me wanting to burn my clothes upon landing.

It’s all about the fabrics. An odour-resistant, moisture-wicking merino tee is a must, as are light, loose-fitting linen pants with an elastic waist (ideally, cropped – you don’t want your trousers trailing on those suspiciously wet plane toilet floors). A cashmere cardigan is perfect for in-flight temperature changes.

Socks are non-negotiable. You can click here for our travel etiquette debate as to whether it’s acceptable to take your shoes off during a flight.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Whatever you do, keep your socks on.

But who knows best what it’s like to spend hours in the sky, wearing the same outfit? Flight attendants.

Chris Tucker and Katie-Rose Comiskey both fly on international routes for Air New Zealand – which is set to shake up its own flying wardrobe, with a new uniform on the way.

Here, they share their top tips when it comes to dressing for a long-haul flight.

Supplied Air New Zealand flight attendants Katie-Rose Comiskey and Chris Tucker share their in-flight fashion tips.

Dress comfortably

Forget about dressing to impress – you’re better off being comfortable than suffering in your seat, says Tucker. “I’d always advise to go for a nice tracksuit or a pair of loose-fitting jeans or light trousers.”

Avoid boots and belts

We’ve said it before and Tucker agrees – if you want to breeze through security, leave your boots and belts in your suitcase. “It saves taking them off while trying to juggle everything else in the security line at the airport.”

Pack a change of clothes in your carry-on

Maybe your suitcase won’t make it to your destination – or maybe you’ll only have yourself to blame. Either way, it pays to be prepared for any mishaps, says Tucker. “Whether it’s accidentally spilling red wine down your shirt or toothpaste on your pants, having a clean change of clothing is always handy.”

Throw on a scarf

Tucker reckons it’s the ultimate travel accessory. “This can double as a blanket on the flight or gives you something extra to throw over your shoulders if you’re cold in a hotel room.”

Slip into some slippers

We’ve already mentioned those icky plane toilet floors, but Tucker has a clever solution. “Bringing a pair of hotel slippers or light slip-on shoes for the flight is always handy. That way you can pop them on if you’re heading to the bathroom on the aircraft and keep your socks clean.”

Your carry-on is key

Don’t underestimate the importance of a decent carry-on bag, says Comiskey. “Having a good tote or backpack (of course within the recommended carry-on size) that is well-organised is a high priority for me so I have easy access to all my bits and pieces.” Check out some options here.

Keep your bling safe

Can’t go anywhere without your jewellery collection? You might want to invest in a travel case, like Comiskey. “I always have a mini travel case for my jewellery because I can't sleep with it on, but I panic about losing it. I often wear my jewellery on the flight then have a case to keep it safe when I’m at the hotel sleeping.”

Splurge on some socks

When flying as a passenger, Comiskey has a pair of thick merino socks she likes to put on during the flight. “Women tend to get colder feet and hands, so this really helps me.They can also help you avoid blisters at your destination.” Some airlines even have free pairs of lounge socks on offer.

What are your must-haves for dressing comfortably on a long-haul flight? Let us know in the comments.