6 months till Christmas: Is it too late to book your holiday?

Long summer days at the beach are just around the corner (kind of).

We might be past the shortest day of the year, but with only a few extra seconds of daylight to look forward to each day, and the worst weather still to come, we’re still wallowing in the depths of winter.

In short, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about your summer holiday.

The Christmas period is always the busiest time of year for travel, both for domestic and overseas holidays.

So when is the best time to lock in those plans – and is it already too late to get the best deals?

Flights

Whether flying to be with family in Aotearoa for the festive season or heading further afield for a northern hemisphere Christmas experience, you can be sure that flights will be full.

We know when there is high demand for flights, airfares quickly become more expensive. Airlines tend to take an empty plane and allocate the seats into different “fare buckets”, with a certain number in each. Seats in the cheapest bucket go first, then as the plane fills up, the prices get higher and higher.

“That’s why we always encourage our customers to book as early as possible when fares are available,” said Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Heidi Walker.

“In general, flights can be booked 10 months in advance and during this time, it is rare to see any deals or sales, as the flights are guaranteed to be full, so the early bird gets the best deal.”

Most destinations are already booking up fast, Walker said, with Australia, the UK and Europe the most popular. But travellers heading to North America had more choice – with major US airline Delta making its debut in New Zealand, United Airlines and American Airlines adding new routes, and Air Canada boosting capacity.

Travellers who were able to be flexible with their dates would also find more reasonable prices, Walker said. Departure dates of Friday December 22 and Saturday December 23 were set to be the busiest travel dates of the year.

“If you want to depart after you clock off work or after the Christmas party it’s best to lock in those tickets now, otherwise you’ll likely face higher costs or you’ll need to book less direct itineraries.”

123RF With plenty of flights to North America on offer, how does Christmas in New York sound?

That tracked with Air New Zealand’s numbers in 2022 – the Friday before Christmas was the busiest day of the year, with more than 55,000 customers jetting off, while more than 50,000 customers also flew on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

But even during that peak period, there are two days when you might be able to nab a flight deal, Walker said.

“If you aren't bothered about Christmas or New Year’s Eve, the 25th and 31st of December are generally quieter travel days which means better availability and lower costs.”

Ferries

Plan on crossing the Cook Strait over the Christmas period?

Bookings for the Interislander are now open through to the end of March, and a KiwiRail spokesperson said they are already seeing strong bookings for the summer period, with some sailings sold out.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Interislander says some sailings over the summer period are already sold out.

The busiest period was expected to be December 20 through to January 7.

“If you plan to travel during this time, we strongly recommended booking well in advance as sailings are often fully booked during peak season.”

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said customers should book as soon as possible to secure their preferred travel dates.

“While there is currently still plenty of capacity throughout the holiday period, we're already seeing demand building for Christmas travel and expect key travel days will book out quickly."

Accommodation

Dreaming of a classic Kiwi camping holiday? You’ll need to get cracking, as many of the regulars have already secured their beloved spots.

“The people who go back to the same holiday park year after year tend to book a year in advance,” said Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown.

“Usually just before they leave, they’ll say, ‘book us in again for next year’.”

From Christmas Day through to mid-January was the busiest period for holiday parks, but they would start thinning out as people headed back to the office – so if you were able to take your annual leave later, you’d have your pick of the parks.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Our most popular holiday parks are chocka in January.

You'd also have more luck if you were looking for a tent site, with more than 31,000 dotted around the country, while cabins and motels in holiday parks were in hot demand, with less supply.

Still, it was never too late to check. “People cancel, and a space might become available,” Brown said.

“If you have missed out, see if you can get your name on a waiting list.”

Demand for holiday home rentals is also on the rise, with Bookabach data showing Kiwis were booking properties much earlier in the year, said Expedia Brands managing director David Finch.

“While the peak booking period for Christmas used to be around September, we’ve seen this creep up to July in recent years,” he said.

“Our recommendation for Kiwis is to book their bach for Christmas soon to allow for the best availability and affordability in their chosen destination.”

The top destinations on Bookabach over the Christmas period were Bay of Plenty, Thames-Coromandel and Otago.

Those wanting to stay in a hotel had a bit more time up their sleeve, with a spike in bookings on Expedia seen a few months out from Christmas.

At this stage, the most popular destinations were Queenstown, Auckland and Canterbury in New Zealand, and Tokyo, Fiji and Sydney for Kiwis heading overseas.

Have your locked in your Christmas holiday plans? Let us know in the comments.