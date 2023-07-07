The reasons behind these key rules we all have to follow on planes

If you fly regularly, you already know the drill – ensure your tray table is stowed, seat is in the upright position and window shade up for take-off and landing.

But have you ever stopped to think about why you’re asked to do all those things?

The first thing to know is the rules are pretty much the same no matter where you’re flying.

“International standards for in-flight procedures are specified for safety reasons,” a Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said.

“These are set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and are incorporated into New Zealand legislation through Civil Aviation Rules.”

Let’s take a look at the reasons behind these rules.

Seats upright, armrests down, tray tables stowed

iStock There’s no debate over your right to recline during take-off and landing – you simply can’t do it.

Why can’t you recline leisurely in your seat, perhaps with a glass of something fizzy on your tray table, to celebrate your imminent departure or arrival?

Because take-off and landing are when accidents are most likely to occur during a flight, and passengers need to be prepared for any potential emergencies.

“Position of armrests, seats, and tray tables for takeoff and landing limits obstruction of exits and escape routes, in the event of an evacuation,” the Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said.

As well as making it easier to evacuate, having the seats, armrests and tray tables in the right place can also help limit injuries in the event of an emergency.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority previously told The Independent that passengers could only adopt the brace position if they were sitting upright.

Former pilot Hans Mast also pointed out to Travel and Leisure that when a seat was in its upright position, it meant it was “locked and most robust to withstand any force from a potential impact”.

Window shades up for take-off and landing

yaroslav astakhov/123rf Sitting in a window seat comes with the additional responsibility of being the ruler of the shade.

If you’re sitting in a window seat, why do you have to make sure the shades are up for take-off and landing? Again, it's all in case of an emergency.

Air New Zealand chief flight operations and safety officer Captain David Morgan previously did a Facebook Q&A in which he addressed this question, explaining that cabin crew needed to be able to see out if there was an emergency.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport published a blog post on this topic, noting that emergency services also preferred the window shades to be up, so when they went to attend to the aircraft they could immediately see if there was smoke or fire onboard.

So cabin crew need to be able to look out, and emergency services need to be able to look in. Makes sense. But there was another, less obvious reason for the window shades being open, and that was so passengers' eyes could adjust to the conditions outside.

“If anything happens during take-off and landing – the most risky stages of every flight – then your eyes will already be used to the dark or the light outside, and you’ll be able to react more quickly,” the post said.

“That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing.”

Phone in flight mode

123RF Flight mode disables your phone's cellular and wireless connections.

In this day and age, why are we still being asked to switch our phones to flight mode?

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority gave the answer most of us have probably heard before – it’s so they “don't interfere with aircraft electronic systems”.

But Professor Doug Drury, the head of aviation at Central Queensland University, wrote in an article for The Conversation that one of the issues was to do with something people might not have considered – ground interference.

One of the main concerns in recent years was that the 5G wireless network bandwidth spectrum was encroaching on the bandwidth which is reserved for aviation. There were fears this could lead to interference with navigation systems near airports that assist with landing aircraft.

However, Drury pointed out 5G had been rolled out in Europe with no issues.

“Either way, it is prudent to limit mobile phone use on planes while issues around 5G are sorted out,” he said.