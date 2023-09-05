Home and Away Kiwis: I live in a 9-square-metre studio apartment in Paris

Rebekah Baird (left) and her friend enjoying the views from the window ledge of her tiny studio apartment in Paris.

Name: Rebekah Baird

Age: 24

Background: I’m from Hamilton. When I left New Zealand, I was fresh out of high school and the most life experience I had was working as a checkout operator in a local supermarket. Now I am in my last year of a four-year Bachelor’s in International Relations, specialising in Arabic at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

Why did you leave NZ?

When I graduated from high school I didn’t really know what to do with my life. I had spent six months in France on an exchange and had absolutely loved the experience, so I thought, “why not take a gap year and work in France for the year?” And so that’s what I did. At 18, I left everything to work as an au pair (a live-in nanny) for a French family in the suburbs of Paris.

It was only supposed to be for a year, before coming back to start university in New Zealand, but one year turned into two, and before I knew it, I was planning out my studies in France.

What has been better than expected?

I still remember the first times I casually crossed the border to do my grocery shopping in Germany, or to spend the evening in Spain. Living in Europe definitely has its perks if you love to travel.

And although it’s the biggest cliché, I would say the food. French food is absolutely divine, and also very affordable! It’s so easy to pop down to the local boulangerie and buy a fresh baguette and croissant for less than €3 (NZ$5.50).

Is there anything that has been more challenging than you anticipated?

The Covid-19 pandemic was a very intense period. At the time, I was living in a student hall of residence, and during the early days of the March 2020 lockdown I got very sick with Covid, struggling to breathe and having to be admitted to hospital for two weeks.

I had already been living in France for two years at this point and was fluent in French, but it was still a very uncertain time, being so unwell and away from my family in New Zealand. Thankfully I recovered with no long-lasting effects, but in the moment it was definitely serious and I still remember clearly thinking, “am I going to die? Is this it?”

Supplied Visting the Louvre with friends once Covid restrictions were lifted.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

Paris is known to be expensive, but I always shock my French friends by saying it’s actually very cheap compared to New Zealand. I go to my local (low-cost) supermarket around twice a month and this only costs me around €25 (NZ$45.50) per shop and I head to the market for fruit and vegetables once or twice a month, and that only costs me around €5 (NZ$9) at the very most.

What about renting?

Rent is a lot more expensive in Paris than elsewhere in France, and studios are known to be very, very small. I pay €550 (NZ$1000) per month for a 9m2 studio.

Supplied Rebekah says she is lucky to have a studio that has its own toilet.

In every Parisian building there is a top floor with lots of little rooms called chambre de bonne, which translates to the maid’s room because it’s where the servants or maids would sleep. They’re almost always accessible by small, windy stairs and luckily they’re the places with the best views – I always say the view is what makes it all worth it.

Supplied She might live in a maid’s room, but she gets to enjoy these million-dollar views.

There is a couch that folds out into a double bed and the shower and kitchen area is all in the one room. There is even a toilet under the mirror (it’s covered up) – I’m super lucky because it’s actually very rare to have your own toilet in these studios, you more often have one in the hall to share with your neighbours.

What are the most affordable and most expensive things about life in your new country?

We’re lucky in New Zealand to have free hospital care but in France almost all medical care is free! I recently found out I had a couple of cavities and I was expecting an insane price, but to my surprise it was completely free. It definitely takes off the stress.

University fees are also very affordable – although the French law has recently changed on this one, I still am fortunate enough to benefit from the old uni fees which are only €170 (NZ$309) per year. Even the new increased fees are cheap compared to New Zealand; €2770 (NZ$5039) per year.

I would consider rent to be the most expensive factor in my life, although I have no way to compare it to New Zealand rent prices since I lived at my parents’ home until I moved to France.

Are there any big culture differences between NZ and France?

New Zealanders have a very chill attitude and are super easy to get along with. I wouldn’t call the French unfriendly, but they see no point in pretending to be your best friend if they’re just serving you coffee.

Another big difference is the accessibility and the appreciation of culture in France. Museums and art galleries are free for under 26-year-olds, books are extremely affordable (which is why you see a lot of people reading on public transport instead of going on their phones) and everyone seems so knowledgable about history, French literature and philosophy. All these subjects are compulsory throughout French high school which probably explains why.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting Paris?

First, even though it might be more expensive, get accommodation in central Paris and not in the suburbs – certain Parisian suburbs can be dangerous at night. Second, try and learn a minimum of French before coming. Even just the very basics – French people appreciate it so much if you say “bonjour” instead of hello or “merci” instead of thank you. Finally, if the weather is good when you’re here, make the most of it by grabbing a bottle of wine, some cheese and a baguette and having a chill picnic along the Seine River. It’s the best way to have lunch on a sunny day in Paris.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Family and friends aside, I miss nature. I miss being surrounded by so much green, even living in a city. I miss never being far from the beach and most of all, I miss looking up to the night sky and being able to see stars – the air and light pollution makes that impossible in Paris.

Also, I miss good coffee, the coffee in France just isn’t it! I’ll never take a good flat white for granted again.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

When I think of the near future, it will definitely be in France. But for the long-term I try to stay open. If I am to work in international relations I know this could take me anywhere, even back to New Zealand. But setting aside my love for France and the uncertainty of the future, I will always be proud to be a New Zealander, and Aotearoa will always be my home.

