How to vote if you're travelling overseas during the election

The Electoral Commission explains what you'll need to do to vote if you're overseas during the election.

Jetting off on an overseas adventure in October?

Maybe you’re making the most of shoulder season in hotspots like Australia or the Pacific Islands, or perhaps you’ll even be in France to cheer on the All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup.

But there’s also something big happening back home – the 2023 New Zealand general election.

No matter where you are in the world, you can still have your say. Here’s what you need to know about voting if you’re travelling overseas during the election.

Vote before you go

While election day is on Saturday, October 14, advance voting actually kicks off about two weeks before then, on October 2. So even if you’re not going to be in the country on election day itself, you might still have time to vote in New Zealand before you head off.

Rudolf Cech As a wise Six60 once sang, don’t forget your roots, my friend.

There will be a list of voting places on the vote.nz website.

If you’re enrolled to vote by September 10, you’ll be sent a pack in the mail that will include information on where you can go to vote from October 2, as well as an EasyVote card that will make the process a bit quicker.

You can enrol to vote, or check that you’re enrolled to vote, online here.

Voting from overseas

Already overseas when the advance voting period starts? No worries, you can still vote. Overseas voting begins even earlier – from Wednesday, September 27. On this date, voting papers will become available on the vote.nz website.

You’ll need to be enrolled to vote – again, you can do this online. You’ll then be eligible to download the voting papers, which you’ll need to complete and upload. You’ll also need a witness to sign a declaration to ensure your vote is valid.

There will also be more than 70 overseas voting places dotted all over the world (mostly at New Zealand embassies and consulates), if you can’t download or upload your voting papers and need to vote in person. Find the voting place closest to you here.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff There will be more than 70 overseas voting places.

If you’re a Kiwi living overseas

Even if you haven’t lived in New Zealand for a while, you may still be able to vote.

To be eligible to enrol to vote, you have to be 18 years or older, and to have lived in New Zealand for more than 12 months continuously at some point in your life.

You also have to be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident who has been in the country recently – it would normally be within the last three years for citizens, and within the last 12 months for permanent residents. But this year, the rules around this timeframe have changed in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on international travel over the past few years.

If you’re a New Zealand citizen, you’ll be eligible to vote as long as you’ve been in the country within the last six years. And if you’re a permanent resident, you need to have been back within the last four years.

After this election, it will go back to the usual timeframe.