By the numbers: Where travellers are heading these school holidays

New Zealand’s school holidays start this weekend, with Kiwis jetting off to destinations near and far.

Aotearoa’s main airports have shared what are expected to be their busiest days for travel over the next two weeks, as well as their top tips for getting through smoothly.

So where are families flying to? Air New Zealand has shared some of the numbers for its school holiday schedule.

780,000

Air New Zealand says in total, it will carry more than 780,000 passengers across 8300 flights throughout the September school holidays.

555,000

Over half a million travellers will be taking domestic flights. But the airline is also seeing an increase of 50,000 international travellers compared with the same time last year.

iStock Many Kiwis will be jetting off to destinations in Asia like Tokyo over the school holiday period.

130,000

That’s how many Air New Zealand customers will be travelling through Auckland Airport on the busiest days for travel during the school holiday period – Fridays and Sundays.

125,000

Unsurprisingly, Australia remains our favourite international destination by far, with 125,000 Air New Zealand customers heading across the ditch.

52,000

But Asia has seen a big increase in popularity, with around 52,000 customers set to make the most of Air New Zealand’s non-stop flights to Bali, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo.

49,000

Queenstown will be the most popular destination in Aotearoa these school holidays, with 49,000 customers flying from Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch to see out the ski season.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown remains the top spot for a domestic holiday.

45,000

Temperatures might be getting balmier in New Zealand, but 45,000 customers will be heading off to the Pacific Islands for a tropical getaway.

6500

Is how many unaccompanied minors Air New Zealand will be looking after during the school holidays.

340

The number of pets checking in and joining their owners on their travels.