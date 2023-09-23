15,000 departures: How to survive the school holiday airport chaos

With Auckland Airport gearing up for its busiest day for international departures, Air New Zealand preparing to fly more than half a million domestic customers, and the lower South Island lashed by severe weather, you might be feeling nervous if you have school holiday travel plans.

But with a bit of knowledge and planning, you can set yourself up for a smoother travel experience – or at least be prepared if your plans do go pear-shaped.

Here’s what you should know if you’re travelling over the school holidays.

Check your flights and know your rights

Download your airline’s mobile app and check your contact details are up-to-date so you can easily be informed of any changes to your flights.

Auckland Airport is expecting 15,000 departing international travellers on the busiest day of the school holidays.

Make sure you understand what fare you have booked. Unless you booked a flexible or refundable ticket, you may be charged a fee if you have to amend your flights, and you may not be eligible for a refund if you need to cancel.

For domestic flights, the Civil Aviation Act requires an airline to reimburse you if your flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within its control – like staffing or engineering issues. You’re entitled to up to 10 times the cost of your airfare, or the amount of damage you can prove was caused by the delay or cancellation; whichever amount is lowest.

Expenses you can be reimbursed for include meals, taxi fares, accommodation costs and event tickets, so be sure to keep your receipts.

The airline may also offer to put you on a new flight and provide accommodation if the flight isn’t until the next day. But if that doesn’t suit, you can ask for a refund instead.

Weather, however, is not within an airline’s control. So if your flight is cancelled due to bad weather, the airline is not obligated to offer you compensation.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bad weather isn’t your airline’s fault.

The airline would usually put you on the next available flight, or provide an alternative transport option.

Due to the severe weather in the South Island, Air New Zealand has said it is offering flexibility for customers booked on flights to or from Queenstown, Invercargill and Dunedin from September 21 to 28.

For international flights, your rights differ depending on where the airline is based and where your journey is starting and ending. But under the Montreal Convention, if the airline is at fault for the disruption, you can similarly claim damages (up to around $11,000).

And weather issues that affect international flights are also generally considered an “extraordinary circumstance” – a situation where the airline is not at fault, and therefore not obligated to pay damages. In these cases, you’ll want to see what your travel insurance covers.

Get to the airport on time

During busy periods like school holidays, it pays to give yourself plenty of time to get through the airport.

If you’re flying domestically with Air New Zealand, online check-in opens 24 hours before your flight departs. Check-in and bag drop then closes 30 minutes before your flight.

Jetstar’s online check-in opens 48 hours before your domestic flight, and check-in and bag drop closes 40 minutes before your flight’s departure.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jetstar recently changed its cut-off time for check-in to 40 minutes before a flight.

If you need to check in at the airport or drop your bags, you’ll want to arrive at the airport well before these cut-off times in case of any queues.

For international flights, most airlines recommend travellers allow around three hours to check in and drop off their bags, go through security and get to their gate. Most check-in counters for international flights open three hours before departure.

Breeze through security

Don’t want to be caught in a long security queue? The Aviation Security Service (AvSec) has a handy feature on its website that shows the anticipated peak times for security screening at each airport. If your boarding time is within or soon after a peak time, it’s recommended you allow extra time.

To reduce your chance of delay, avoid wearing belts or other metal accessories or boots above the ankle. You’ll also be asked to remove outer clothing like a coat and put it in the x-ray tray, and empty your pockets.

iStock School up on what can go in your carry-on, and what should be stowed away in your checked bags.

Make sure you know what you can and can’t have in your carry-on. For domestic flights, liquids are fine – you just can’t bring unsealed liquids like your takeaway coffee through the machines. For international flights, remember all liquids in your carry-on have to be in containers of 100ml or less.

For all flights, make sure any sharp objects like scissors are in your checked luggage, while batteries and battery-powered gadgets like power banks and wireless ear buds should be put in your carry-on (check the full advice for travelling with batteries here).

Coming back into the country

Returning from overseas? No one wants to get off a long flight and have to wait in a queue for hours. Even if you’re unlucky enough to be arriving at the same time as several other flights, there are still some things you can do to prepare for the arrivals process.

All travellers entering New Zealand can now do their arrivals form online, using the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD). You’ll need to go to the website or download the app to fill it out, and you can do this 24 hours before departing for New Zealand.

If you forget or can’t access it online, don’t worry – there will still be a paper arrival form available.

The NZTD is linked with your passport, so on arrival, you can proceed through passport control and use the eGates as normal.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Avoid bringing in any risky items to give yourself the best chance of a smooth Biosecurity experience.

Biosecurity is where you will likely face the longest wait. The peak time for biosecurity processing at Auckland Airport is from 5pm to 8pm, when there are high volumes of arriving travellers from the Pacific Islands, Asia, US and Australia.

But Biosecurity is conducting a trial this weekend that will see lower-risk passengers move through the process as quickly as possible. These passengers will be identified based on the information they provide in the NZTD.

To give yourself the best chance of a speedy screening, avoid bringing any risk items that you have to declare into the country – that includes food, plants, wooden products, soil, water, outdoor equipment, and animal products.